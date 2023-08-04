Temple ISD welcomed its latest group of new teachers to the district on Friday morning during a pinning ceremony at Temple Bible Church.
These newcomers — many of whom elected to wear Wildcat Blue to the event — filled approximately 120 Temple ISD teaching vacancies.
“The good news is that is fewer than what we’ve had in the past several years,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “Usually we have around 140 or so new teachers, so I think that’s a good sign that our retention plans are working.”
He noted how there are currently just eight teaching vacancies in Temple ISD.
“There are a lot of vacancies out there and we’re excited that these teachers picked us,” Ott said. “Last year, I think we were one of the few school districts that started fully staffed and I think we’re on path to do the same thing.”
Although these newcomers have already collaborated in small groups, Friday was one of their first opportunities to come together as a Temple ISD community.
“I’ve been able to talk to a lot of people where it doesn’t feel like I just met them,” Jessica Cuellar, who will teach business at Temple High School, said. “It’s been really nice to build that camaraderie.”
She added how she relocated from Mercedes in the Rio Grande Valley.
“I’m looking forward to being in a new place and just developing new relationships,” said Cuellar, who made a career switch from banking to teaching during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the Valley, we’re all kind of the same culturally, so it’s been nice to explore different backgrounds and different cultures up here. I’m looking forward to connecting one-on-one with the students.”
Although QuaNesha Daniels has worked in Temple ISD since 2020, this upcoming school year will mark her first as a classroom teacher.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “I feel like I’ve grown not just as a woman and as a person, but as an educator. This is my lifelong dream — to just make a difference and build those positive relationships.”
Daniels started her Temple ISD career as a physical education aideat Jefferson Elementary where she worked her way up to becoming a science lab instructor/reading interventionist assistant before becoming a social and emotional learning specialist at Thornton Elementary — a campus where she will now serve Kindergarten students.
“I’m super excited and I’m actually looking forward to new faces,” she said. “I’ll get a whole set of students that don’t know me, but I can build those positive relationships, I can make a difference and I can make a change.”
With the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 21, just weeks away, Ott stressed how eager he is for campuses to have students wandering the halls again.
“I felt like last year was one of the most exciting returns to school that I’ve ever witnessed but I’m getting the sense that this year the excitement is even higher,” he said. “We’re going to focus on creating experiences. With the negative rhetoric that is being pushed out there from different groups about public education, I can’t think of a better time for us to refocus on why we got into the profession and to remind ourselves of the things that we do very, very well. That’s creating experiences that are long lasting for kids and our staff is really excited to do that.”