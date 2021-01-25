Temple Independent School District recognized its seven elected school board members’ dedication and service with a standing ovation during its Jan. 12 board meeting — acknowledgement school administrators plan to extend in the coming days as part of School Board Recognition Month.
After the Temple ISD board of trustees was selected as one of the top-five school boards in the state by the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2020, campus administrators used its January board meeting as an opportunity to give trustees gifts on behalf of the district communities they represent.
“There is not another staff, in any district, that feels more supported by their board of trustees than TISD,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a news release. “Our board members have an ear to the ground and a hand in supporting all school staff in establishing policies that allow for fully provisioned classrooms, first-class facilities, a safe environment and a caring place for educating our student population.”
Board President Dan Posey was grateful for the school board’s recognition, and highlighted how his involvement has impacted his life.
“Serving on the Temple ISD board of trustees has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” he said. “It is extremely gratifying to work with our ‘team of eight’ on efforts to improve and enhance the educational experiences our students receive in Temple ISD. It is a privilege to serve with fellow board members and our superintendent with a common goal of doing what is best for our students.”
Board Vice President Ronnie Gaines echoed Posey’s sentiment.
“Having the opportunity to serve our community by ensuring that we provide the very best education possible for the children and families of Temple ISD has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” he said. “I want every child that comes through Temple ISD to know that they are valued and that their future is important.”
Dr. Sandhya Sanghi, Temple ISD’s District 5 representative, emphasized her passion for creating “gateways to opportunity and success.”
“I think it is important to support and nurture the public education system however we can,” she said. “For me, that means serving as a TISD trustee where I can apply my background and skills to advocate for all of the young people of Temple … and in fostering a public education system that meets their diverse needs and prepares them to be the future leaders of our community.”
Trustees Posey, Gaines and Sanghi are all seeking reelection and have filed for a spot on the May 1 ballot, Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
Residents have until Feb. 12 to file to run in the upcoming election, according to the Texas secretary of state.