Part of Pecan Valley Drive will close on July 5 as part of a weeklong closure for construction of the Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project.
The north portion of Pecan Valley Drive will be closed to Briar Cliff Road, the city of Temple said in a news release. Traffic will be detoured using Oakridge Drive and Briar Cliff Road.
The ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer Project will replace the existing aging sewer with a new, larger line, the city said.
The replacement of the current system will help prevent wastewater overflows as it will have increased capacity.
As construction progresses, access will be maintained for local residents, the city said. Residents with inquiries about the project can call the city of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.