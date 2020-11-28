The Lake Belton High School Stampede marching band has set expectations high — and it’s only its inaugural year.
The band recently earned “I” superior ratings from three judges in the University Interscholastic League Region 8 Marching contest — earning a ticket to the area competition on Dec. 5.
It’s an impressive feat for a marching band made up of only freshmen and sophomores.
“It was an amazing performance, and the idea that a new band, with no set-in-stone traditions or even upperclassmen, could earn straight I’s is simply ludicrous,” sophomore Cameron Crow said. “And yet we pulled it off.”
The Stampede started from basically nothing this year. Bobby Yerigan, director of bands at Lake Belton High School, said forming the program has been up to him and the students.
“It means a lot to me that Belton ISD trusted me to be the one to start this program and lead them along the way,” Yerigan said. “Establishing new traditions for the Stampede is a lot of fun. The kids get to see and realize that it is up to them and it is truly their program.”
The Belton High School Marching 100 band also earned “I” superior ratings at the UIL competition.
Freshman Mikayla Munson, 14, plays clarinet for the Stampede. She said marching in the first UIL contest was like a huge rush of adrenaline.
“It feels unreal knowing that we’re a first year band of only freshman and sophomores that has been so successful this far in our season and knowing that we still have great things ahead of us,” Mikayla said.
Cameron, 14, said talent was not the only thing that fueled the marching band during its recent contest.
“We practiced our show hundreds of times, really taking repetitions seriously and adding little details to catch the judges’ eyes,” the tenor saxophone player said. “Even now, we are taking critical observations and nitpicking little details, in addition to adding new concepts, to make our show even better for the next contest.”
Sophomore Emma Holley, 15, said she was excited to have been a part of making a piece of Lake Belton High’s history.
“It means that we get to set the standard for years to come,” the flute and piccolo player said. “We get to be the first to show what this band is, and can be capable of this year and for the years to come.”
Yerigan said it has been a blast to work with the students and see them grow and mature.
“I am beyond proud of these kiddos and their accomplishments so far this marching season,” the band director said. “They are an incredible group of kids. It is a great feeling to see the excitement on their faces when they have succeeded and they know they have done well.”