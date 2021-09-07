A Temple teenager is charged with a state jail felony when she allegedly took her mother’s vehicle after sneaking out of the house.
Essence Michelle Countiss, 18, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Her bond is set at $15,000, records showed.
Yolanda Countiss called the Temple Police Department at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 28 to report that her daughter drove her 2018 blue Ford Explorer away from home without consent.
“Countiss believed the person who took the vehicle was her daughter, the suspect Essence Countiss,” Detective Michael Terpstra said in an arrest affidavit. “Countiss had discovered that the door to the suspect’s bedroom was locked from the inside but the window was open and screen removed. The suspect was not on scene and Countiss stated that her spare keys to the vehicle were also stolen.”
A few hours later, police located the SUV and conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of West Adams Avenue, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
“The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The suspect told officers that she had driven the car from the home but insisted that she had consent from her mother.”
The other three occupants in the vehicle told police Essence Countiss had picked them up in the SUV earlier in the day. They told police they were unaware she did not have consent to drive the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Essence Countiss was transported to the jail. Her three companions were released by police, Arreguin said.
Stolen vehicle reports
• A stolen vehicle, a silver 2016 Ford Taurus, was involved in a traffic accident after running a red light at 4:14 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 3500 block of South General Bruce Drive, police said.
After a red 2015 Chevrolet was struck, two to three people in the Taurus fled on foot, Arreguin said. The driver of the Chevrolet was medically cleared at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
Police found the car owner’s driver license in the vehicle. When contacted, he told police that the car had been stolen but had not yet reported the crime, Arreguin said.
• A Temple homeowner reported at 11 p.m. Aug. 29 that an unknown person had taken a four-wheeler from a property in the area of FM 2271 near Lake Belton. The case is under investigation.