Feed My Sheep, a Temple non-profit agency that helps the homeless, will offer a Christmas meal to local residents on Saturday.
Volunteers are preparing the meals, which will distributed from the agency’s office at 116 W. Ave. G in Temple.
Donuts and prayers will be available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Volunteers will begin serving the meals, with turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit salad and a piece of pie, in the late morning.
The agency will also distribute sack lunches with at least 600 bags decorated with artwork by Sparta Elementary students.
“The service project was an opportunity to learn how the organization helps the community and a tangible way to join in, too!” Belton ISD posted on Facebook.
Other events
• The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Pictures with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There is no extra charge to visit with Santa; visitors just need to show their movie ticket purchase for that day. Visit thebeltoniantheatre.com for tickets and showtimes.
• The 2021 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 7 to 8 p.m. through Thursday at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Extended hours for Friday and Saturday will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Visitors can park along the street to view the free 45-minute light show and tune into FM 88.1 to hear the accompanying music. Go to http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information.
• The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road on Fort Hood. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open nightly through Friday. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
Holiday closures
Most federal, state, county and municipal offices, including Temple, Belton and Bell County, will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Bell County and Belton will also be closed on Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
Temple and Belton school districts and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor are closed until Monday, Jan. 3. Classes resume Jan. 4 in Temple schools and Jan. 5 in Belton schools. UMHB classes resume Jan. 10.
The Roy and Jean Potts Belton Swim Center in Belton is closed to the public through Jan. 4.
City emergency services in Temple and Belton will continue as normal.
City of Temple solid waste services will run on its regular schedule.
Belton trash collections will maintain normal schedules since the upcoming holidays are on Saturdays.