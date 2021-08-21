A 40-year-old Temple man — who allegedly violated a protective order 12 times in one day and later assaulted a police officer to prevent his arrest — remains jailed on 11 charges with bonds that total more than $1 million.
Randy E. Chapel, in custody at the Bell County Jail, faces a total of three third-degree charges, including stalking, and eight misdemeanor charges, records showed.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Chapel on two of the third-degree charges — assaulting a public servant and violating a protective order more than twice within 12 months.
Most of the charges stem from a June 11 incident. His bonds total $1,092,500.
Temple police were called to a disturbance in which a woman said Chapel, her former boyfriend, was stopped at a traffic sign outside her home, revving his engine.
The woman had a protective order against Chapel that prohibits him from being within 150 yards of her home, according to arrest affidavits. When she confronted him, Chapel allegedly assaulted a male companion, who was bleeding from his face when police arrived.
When an officer went to Chapel’s Temple home, Chapel attempted to close the door to stop his arrest.
The officer used his hand and foot to stop the door, but Chapel knocked a can of pepper spray from the officer’s hand and then grabbed his leg, causing the officer to fall on his back with Chapel on top of him, Detective Casey Sheppard said in the affidavit.
The officer’s fall caused pain and knocked the breath of out him. The officer also suffered scratches and abrasions, the detective said.
An ankle monitor that Chapel wore while he was on bond for the stalking charge showed multiple violations of the protective order, the affidavits said.
An employee of Austin-based Safe Monitoring Solutions, a company that monitors defendants in criminal cases, told police that Chapel violated the protective order 12 times when he was within 150 yards of the victim’s home.
In addition, Chapel was recorded eight times at a stop sign less than one block from the victim’s home, the Safe Monitoring employee told police.