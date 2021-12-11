It was a shivering 49 degrees with an 11 mph north wind, but that didn’t bother the children who hustled through a family candy cane hunt Saturday morning at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Terri Holloway, recreation specialist for Temple Parks and Recreation, welcomed the 25 families that checked in.
“I’m glad you guys could join us on this cold morning,” she said. “We’ll walk as a group, looking for clues.”
Each family got one bag and was allowed one candy cane per clue, guided by the printed handout. This had a copy of “The Night Before Christmas,” interspersed with clues, such as a figure of Santa Claus, an elf or a Christmas tree. The clues indicated how the candy canes along the trail were decorated. At the end of the hunt, Holloway said, there would be a scattered, free-for-all, similar to an Easter egg hunt.
Also, she said, there was a hidden red and silver bow somewhere along the trail. Whoever found this would get a special prize.
“All right,” she said. “Let’s rock ’n’ roll!”
At the first stop, as children rushed to pick candy canes dangling from tree branches, she reminded them to take only one.
Next, she led everyone across a long bridge. It was lined with plastic canes stuffed with small candies. Off to the right were hearts made by placing two candy canes together.
Later, there were larger candy canes, then some smaller ones. The group crossed a short bridge and then the children picked up little packets of peppermint candy from tree limbs.
At last, they halted for the free-for-all. Holloway explained that each family was to get 13 candy canes, which were numbered 1-13. As she spoke, some of the smaller children jumped the gun, and had to momentarily put the canes back.
Once Holloway gave the word, the children scrambled across the grass, careful to get the canes in sequence.
“That was fast,” Holloway said, and asked some of the children to pose for pictures.
Ilona Reilly of Temple brought her son, David, 14, who came in a T-shirt but didn’t seem bothered by the cold.
“I thought it was indoors,” he said.
His mother said they would return next year.
“I love it. It’s a nice family event, but they should serve hot chocolate,” she said with a grin.
Audrey Bellows of Temple said she and her two daughters, Sage, 9, and Mia, 4, arrived late but still got some candy canes.
“This was our first year,” she said. “We’ll try it again next year.”
Carley Weld of Temple stayed busy keeping up with her daughter, Caroline, 2.
“She had a great time,” Weld said, noting “all the candy canes.”
After the scramble, Caton Letbetter of Temple sat on a bench holding the leash of Waylon, her 1-year-old Aussiedoodle. She came with her mother, Jana Letbetter, and her brother, Keegan, 4.
“That was something different and fun,” Jana said. “He likes exploring and running, so this was right up his alley,” she said of Keegan.
“And he likes sugar,” Caton said.
Caton said the dog wanted to play, but for the most part was very good. She said the little boy loves him.
“It’s a new breed,” she said. “But he’s a lot bigger than they told us he would be. I thought I was getting a small dog and I got a bear.”