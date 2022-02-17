Bell County continued to see a steady stream of voters going to the polls Thursday as early voting continues.
The county’s elections department reported seeing 996 ballots cast Thursday for a total of 4,121 so far this election.
In Temple, 206 ballots were cast Thursday at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way. Of those ballots 47 were in the Democratic primary and 159 were in the Republican primary.
The Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., saw 243 voters come out with 38 Democratic and 205 Republic ballots.
A total of 127 voters came out to the Salado Church of Christ, 2717 N. Stagecoach Road, with eight Democratic and 119 Republican ballots cast.
In Killeen, the Bell County Annex, at 304 Priest Drive, saw 164 ballots with 98 from Democrats and 66 from Republicans. The Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, had 82 voters come out casting 57 Democratic ballots and 25 Republican ballots.
In Harker Heights, 170 ballots were cast at the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, with 71 in the Democratic primary and 99 in the Republican primary.
The county also saw four returned mail in ballots, two in the Democratic primary and two in the Republican primary.
Early voting continues at the six county sites until Feb. 25.
The primary election will be March 1.