The Salado Independent School District is set to welcome 2,347 students back to school Wednesday morning.
The students will go to the district’s three campuses, where Superintendent Michael Novotny said he encourages parents to be mindful of traffic.
“I encourage parents to drive slowly in our school zones and our drop-off/pick up lanes to keep our students and employees safe,” he said.
Salado Police Department Chief Gary McHone urged parents and motorists to give themselves enough time to get to their destinations.
“Exercise patience,” he said. “There is going to be a lot of traffic. There is going to be a lot of folks trying to get to the same locations.”
McHone said the members of his department would be out in the areas to ensure the safety of the public.
“We will be out there directing traffic as needed,” he said. “There is going to be a lot of folks, regardless of police presence, around the schools. We ask folks to be alert and cognizant of school zone signs and stay alert.”
He continued by reminding drivers to be aware of laws in school zones.
“Slow down and be prepared to stop in areas where they might be crossing guards,” he said. “As a friendly reminder, it is illegal to use a cellphone in those school zones.”
Salado is one of several districts — including Belton ISD, Bruceville-Eddy ISD, Cameron ISD, Jarrell ISD, Rogers ISD, Rockdale ISD, Rosebud-Lott ISD, and Troy ISD — that begin classes on Wednesday.
Academy ISD starts on Thursday, and Temple ISD will see students return on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
School safety
Novotny said that all interior and exterior doors, gates, and fences were checked during the summer to confirm they were operational.
“We were in the schools on a regular basis,” McHone said. “Myself and other officers walked through the schools when staff was coming back to show an increased presence. We will be at the schools doing additional foot patrols and patrolling the parking lots a lot more than it has been done previously.”
Currently, Novotny said one school resource officer is shared between the three campuses in the district.
“Our school board approved the hiring of two additional SROs, for a total of three,” he said. “We are currently seeking and reviewing applications.”
McHone said applications for the position are still being accepted.
“We’re actively hiring for two additional school resource officers’ positions,” he said. “That would put an officer at each campus. We’re still screening applicants because we want the absolute best folks at these campuses. Until then, we are going to supplement the existing SRO with officers on day shift.”