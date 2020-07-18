Asher Norvell is a turtle fanatic.
The Temple resident said he has been fascinated with turtles for the past three years, and often frequents Burt Pond at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. Asher, 13, tracks down a variety of turtles before releasing them back into the pond, and can even recognize the ones he has seen in the past.
The largest turtle he has spotted is a female, which he calls Gladys. He said he can identify her from the chip she has on the back of her shell.
“They’re an animal on this Earth that God created and people don’t know much about them,” Asher said. “There’s a lot of species in this world that no one really knows much about, and they just look really cool.”
Asher — who inspects each of the turtles he catches by analyzing the details on the shells and bodies — said it’s difficult to choose a favorite turtle. But if he had to make a decision it likely would be a snake-necked turtle, because of the techniques they use to avoid predators.
“They burrow themselves under the ground in ponds, so that they don’t get eaten by a predator,” he said. “Their necks are very long like a snake, so when they swim in the water it kind of looks like a snake. It doesn’t look like a turtle, and so predators are more afraid of them.”
Asher’s mom, Beth Norvell, said her parents have a pond on their property where Asher often can find turtles.
“We go to UMHB about one or twice a week, and then he’ll wander off and explore. ... And then my parents have a pond on their property,” she said.
Although he does not currently have a pet turtle of his own, he hopes to get a snake-necked turtle or a red-eared slider turtle sometime in the near future.
“Turtles are just my favorite animal because they do a lot of funny stuff. They’ll go after basically anything and when they swim, they paddle their feet really fast and it looks so funny,” Asher said. “I don’t have a pet turtle right now, but I want one.”
Asher, who said he has caught about 13 turtles in one outing, said he likely will name a future pet turtle Clancy. And his mom is preparing for that day.
“I don’t think there’s any stopping that,” Beth said. “He’s been fascinated with reptiles and amphibians for a while. We have a little bearded dragon and a snake. He just really loves it.”
Asher’s bearded dragon is named Lance, while his corn snake is named Cheeto — a name that plays on her resemblance to the snack made by Frito-Lay. He discussed how a lot of care goes into caring for each of his two pets.
“I handle Cheeto about three to four times a week,” Asher said. “Right now my snake is eating small mice, but soon she will have to be upgraded to a small rat.”
His bearded dragon, on the other hand, requires daily handling.
“Right now my bearded dragon eats two or three crickets daily,” Asher said. “One of the crickets has to be dipped in calcium because he doesn’t get enough calcium in other stuff. He chases them around his little enclosure and he actually grips them with his tongue and then pulls them into his mouth.”
He compared their eating to that of a chameleon, but noted how a bearded dragon’s tongue doesn’t reach out as far.
Asher said there are a lot of snake-necked and red-eared turtles located in the lakes, ponds and other waterways in Bell County for people to find. He even shared one of his turtle-searching techniques — scanning the water lilies at Burt Pond.