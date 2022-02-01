A wintry blast of arctic air will cause temperatures to plummet this afternoon as cold is expected to linger several days.
Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are expected to drop quickly as cold air makes its way into the Central Texas region. The National Weather Service shows several days of below freezing temperatures, both at night and during the day, when wind chill is included.
The weather service issued a winter storm watch for the region, with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow expected on Thursday.
Temperatures, even without wind chill, are expected to stay below freezing on Thursday with only a high of 28 degrees. With wind chill, temperatures will be even lower, making it feel like 19 degrees.
Bell County officials said they would partner with several local law enforcement agencies to monitor the weather and road conditions.
The agencies will monitor reports of icy conditions, and determine what areas may need sand to improve driving conditions.
“We have our sanding trucks loaded and prepped,” Jeff Ivey, supervising foreman of the county’s Road and Bridge Department, said Tuesday. “We will have people staffed around the clock, manning those trucks, and we will deploy whenever and wherever we are needed.”
Alejandra Arreguin, spokeswoman for the city of Temple, said the city encourages residents to keep their pets indoors during the winter storm. Similar to humans, Arreguin said, dogs, cats and other animals can get hypothermia and frostbite if exposed to the cold.
Similar precautions are being made by the city for the animals it manages at the Temple Animal Shelter.
“The Temple Animal Shelter has a heater system for the dog runs to keep the animals warm and cats are kept indoor in a climatized room,” Arreguin said. “The shelter also gives the animals blankets or towels to lay on.”
Steve Young, county judge for Milam County, said officials there are taking similar steps as they watch for icy conditions.
Most of the major roads in the county, Young said, are state roads and maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation. Of those roads that remain, many are made of gravel.
Warming shelters
Warming shelters in Temple said they will open up Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The city’s two shelters, located at Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, offer beds and food to the homeless on nights when temperatures are below freezing. Impact Church is located at 306 E. Adams Ave. and the Temple Salvation Army is at 419 W. Ave. G.
Temple Impact Church opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
Deni Howard, who manages the shelter for Impact Church, said the organization plans to keep the shelter open during the day on Thursday and Friday due to how cold it will be.
The Impact Church shelter will have enough volunteers to operate during the multiple days of freezing weather. Despite this, Howard said, more volunteers will always be needed just in case of people get sick or are not able to cover a shift.
Besides volunteers, Howard said the shelter could also use donations of scarves, gloves and plus sized jackets.
The community responded positively for calls for sleeping bags at Impact Church, as the facility now has enough, Howard said.
Those who want to volunteer their time, clothes or money, can sign up at the church’s website at Impacttemple.com/warm.