A Coryell County Sheriff’s deputy walks into the courthouse Thursday in Gatesville. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office in September quietly dropped a series of human trafficking and child sexual assault cases that were pending in the court after losing track of one of the victims.

 Jake Bleiberg/Associated Press

GATESVILLE — On Saturday morning, officials and guests celebrated the 125th anniversary of the construction of the Coryell County Courthouse, which was completed on July 18, 1898.

