GATESVILLE — On Saturday morning, officials and guests celebrated the 125th anniversary of the construction of the Coryell County Courthouse, which was completed on July 18, 1898.
Speaking from the steps above the south lawn, Danny Corbett, chairman of the Coryell County Historical Commission, welcomed the crowd, most of them seated on lawn chairs under the abundant shade trees. There was traffic flow to and from a tent where the historical commission had free cake, cookies and lemonade. Before and after the formal program, Bailey and Mike Dickie performed such numbers as “Sing Me Back Home before I Die” and “Walking after Midnight.”
“We are very happy that you are here to celebrate with us,” Corbett said.
He introduced a long list of county officials, starting with County Judge Roger Miller and former County Judge John A. Hull. He also thanked Shalaine Clark of the Heart of Texas Cowgirls Professional Rodeo Team and Kyle Rystad of the Gatesville Riding Club Silver Spur Drill Team for presenting the colors.
“If you take the tour later on, be sure to see the beautifully restored District Courtroom,” Corbett said.
Miller opened his remarks by reading excerpts from the county records. The first, dated Feb. 11, 1897, in essence said that since all debts had been paid it was a good time to build a new courthouse and jail.
He then read from a July 18, 1989, excerpt reporting the completion of the new courthouse, giving the county “the best and newest and the most convenient and substantial courthouse to be found in the state for the amount of money expended.”
“These are the handwritten words, as entered into the record of the court, and preserved for posterity with the county clerk’s office of Coryell County,” Miller said. “For 125 glorious years, this courthouse has served the people of Coryell County and has provided the cornerstone of our judicial system, records preservation and administrative functions. In fact, land deeds, cattle brand registrations, trials and hearings, both civil and criminal, are maintained within the walls of this historic building exactly as they were done over 100 years ago — well, maybe with the help of a little bit of modernization and technology, but the principle is basically the same.”
The first new employee in the new courthouse, he said, was a janitor. Miller found it interesting that his duties included “keep all spittoons in halls, rotundas, court rooms and jury rooms washed out every day.”
The courthouse building project took only 17 months, he said, and the total cost was apparently only about $78,000.
“Today we gather to celebrate not only the courthouse, but all those who have faithfully served within her walls to provide those governmental services to the people of Coryell County,” he said. “She has stood the test of time, served through good times and tough times, evolved and modernized while retaining her historic significance. She is one of only four locations in the county to be entered into the National Registry of Historic Places and she is also honored to be a Texas historic site as well.”