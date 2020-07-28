A man sought by Temple Police was captured Friday after he allegedly shot a firearm at Coryell County Sheriff’s deputies.
Justin Cole Vasta, 37, was in the Coryell County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest and/or detention. Vasta’s bonds total $1.176 million, according to jail records.
Another man, identified as 17-year-old Jove Bryce Gomez, is also sought in the shooting.
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams arrested Vasta on Friday in the 7500 block of County Road 215 after a report of a stolen vehicle led to a multi-agency manhunt on July 22, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Rob Atkins said on Tuesday that agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force are searching for Gomez, who is believed to be outside Coryell County.
“Jove Bryce Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous and it is recommended that you do not approach if located or observed and immediately call 911,” the release said.
Anyone with information on Gomez can call the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 254-865-7201, extension 0.
Coryell County deputies assisted the Gatesville Police Department at about 1 p.m. on July 22 after a call of a theft-in-progress was reported in the 1000 block of State Highway 36 in Gatesville.
The owner of a vehicle with a trailer that had lawn equipment told Gatesville Police that his vehicle was missing, Atkins said in an email.
After reviewing video from the parking lot, it was determined that the man who drove off with the vehicle was brought to the parking lot by what the officer described as a small, black passenger car, also reported stolen.
Both vehicles left the area, but the video review provided officers and deputies with a direction of travel of both vehicles, Atkins said.
Deputies patrolled all county roads in an attempt to locate the vehicles. The vehicle with the trailer was located unattended on County Road 215 near County Road 239.
The black vehicle with two occupants was located on County Road 245. A pursuit ensued as the driver of the vehicle sped off during an attempted traffic stop, the release said.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted in the high-speed pursuit that went eastbound on County Road 215.
During the pursuit, “the driver extended his arm through an open, driver’s side window, holding a handgun and began firing at the pursuing Deputies,” the release said.
After going about a mile north on County Road 223, deputies saw tracks from a vehicle that had left the roadway and went through a damaged gate onto private property.
Bosque County deputies assisting in the pursuit deployed a drone to survey the property and found the vehicle near a residence.
Coryell and Bosque County deputies, Clifton police officers and DPS troopers went to the vehicle and residence on the property. Neither suspect was located.
A foot search, aerial search and K-9 search were conducted of about 400 acres in an attempt to locate the suspects, the release said.
With the assistance of the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Coryell County deputies learned that the black vehicle was reported stolen out of Seguin, the release said.
Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Texas Rangers arrived to assist in the investigation after learning of the identity of the suspects.
It’s not the first time Vasta has reportedly stolen vehicles, according to the Temple Police Department.
“Vasta has two active warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The warrants were issued on Feb. 12, 2020, and July 16, 2020,” spokesman Cody Weems previously said. “He is suspected of being involved in nine cases of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two cases of burglary of a building within the past five months. These occurred at various locations throughout North and West Temple.”
Vasta “is being held on multiple higher class offenses in Coryell County; therefore he likely will not be transferred to Bell County anytime soon,” Weems said. “The TPD warrants against him have been served.”
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.