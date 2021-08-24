Brandon Bonneau is keeping his two young children home from a Belton elementary until the school district issues a mask mandate.
It’s a health issue — plain and simple, he said Tuesday.
He and his wife Julie made the decision to keep their two children, a kindergartener and a second-grader, out of Sparta Elementary School as they see COVID-19 cases rise across the district since classes started last Wednesday. Some in their household have immunity issues, he said.
“It’s insane, I’ve been watching the dashboard,” he said.
Belton ISD reported 110 coronavirus cases on Monday at 17 Belton ISD campuses — excluding Lake Belton Middle School — since last week.
Belton High School has the most cases — 32, followed by Lake Belton High School with 14 and other district buildings/departments at 11 cases, according to the district’s online dashboard.
The board chose not to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning masks mandates after hearing speakers advocate a mask mandate Monday night.
“They’re not going to try to rock the boat,” Bonneau, a Belton High School graduate, said.
Several community members, including medical professionals, addressed the mask issue with the school board at a meeting Monday night. The board made no decision regarding masks.
Superintendent Matt Smith said the district is monitoring mask issues around the state.
“We are closely monitoring the legal proceedings on this topic,” Smith said in a written statement. “We take every decision regarding COVID mitigation strategies seriously — including following orders and directives from our elected officials.”
If the district doesn’t start a mask mandate, Bonneau said he and his wife would homeschool their children instead.
“We’re not willing to play Russian roulette with our kids,” he said.
Bonneau said he called the BISD communications office for answers Tuesday but was read what he said sounded like a prepared statement.
“They’re not even letting us know about masks,” he said.
The parents’ decision to withhold their children came after they planned to attend a meet the principal event at Sparta Elementary. The well-attended event featured bounce houses, games and other fun activities — with one issue, Bonneau said.
“No one was wearing a mask,” he said. “We decided to pack it up and go home.”
Belton ISD is currently in scenario 3 of its COVID-19 response plan, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said in a statement.
“In scenario 3, the district is highly recommending masks be worn, we’re contact tracing and notifying close contacts, we’re completing enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of all facilities, we’re providing distancing when practical and reinforcing that those who are sick should stay home,” Cox said.
The district is updating its public dashboard that shows active reported cases among students or staff.
“Some reported active cases on the dashboard represent students or staff who did not step foot on a campus but who are impacted by COVID-19,” Cox said in her statement. “We include them on the dashboard for transparency even though their case may not be tied directly to being at school.
The district planned seven community-wide vaccination clinics in July and August in partnership with the Texas National Guard, Bell County Public Health District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Cox said.
Teachers and staff are providing ongoing, age-appropriate training for students about the importance of staying home when sick, proper hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, covering sneezes and coughs as well as ways to sanitize student devices, mobile phones and shared items, Cox said.
Cox said the district will soon begin releasing public service announcements from district leaders to encourage community members to do their part.
But Bonneau said those efforts still fall short as the surge continues.
“There are no efforts made to social distance the children,” he said. “In my second-grader’s class, only 8 of 19 students planned to wear masks.”