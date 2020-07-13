BELTON — An active duty Fort Hood soldier was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly admitted he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman without permission.
Matthew David Conner, 21, reportedly sexually assaulted the woman with whom he was in a relationship with on March 3 in a vehicle at the Belton Dam. The victim said she went to see Conner at the dam, went to sleep in a vehicle and woke up to the sexual assault, according to the affidavit.
Conner reportedly admitted in a SnapChat conversation with the woman the day after the alleged assault that he sexually assaulted her. He said he messed up and apologized, the affidavit said.
The Belton Police Department investigated the claim and an arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman after Conner allegedly admitted to an investigator the details of the incident.
Bond was set at $85,000 for Conner, who was released June 5 after he posted a $15,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Christopher Ray Stuchly
Indicted for allegedly assaulting a family or household member by strangulation and evading arrest in a vehicle was Christopher Ray Stuchly, 34, of Rogers.
A woman said Stuchly, her former boyfriend and roommate, grabbed her by the neck and choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe, an affidavit said.
The incident reportedly happened at their Temple home.
A Temple Police officer saw redness and scratches on the victim’s neck, according to the arrest affidavit signed by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Stuchly was originally charged with three counts of violation of a protective order, all Class A misdemeanors, and has a motion to revoke his probation. His bonds Monday totaled $100,000.
Amy Coats
A 35-year-old woman allegedly choked a 14-year-old girl during spring break on March 11.
Indicted Wednesday was Amy Coats of Temple. She was indicted for intentional injury of a child.
The case was first reported to the Copperas Cove police but was passed to the Temple Police on March 25 because the alleged assault reportedly happened in the 1500 block of East Central Avenue in Temple.
Coats reportedly tried to spank the girl, held her down on the bed and put her hands around the girl’s throat. The girl said she had trouble breathing until a man stopped Coats. The girl, in pictures, had scratches on her neck, according to an arrest warrant issued by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
The man made a statement and said he got Coats off the girl by hitting her with a belt.
Coats turned herself in. Her bond was set at $50,000. Coats was released May 9 after posting bond, Cox said.
Temple Police officers investigated the call and said the statements of the girl and man seemed accurate.
The grand jury issued 49 true bills.