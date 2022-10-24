The Temple High School Theater Department will lift the curtains on its 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium for a student rendition of “Hairspray” — a musical set in 1962 Baltimore.
“‘Hairspray’ follows teenage Tracy Turnblad’s dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show’s integration.”
Kayla Stewart, who took the reins of the Temple High School Theater Department after longtime director Natasha Tollison retired last year, emphasized her excitement that her students are back in action.
“We are proud and excited to present ‘Hairspray’ as our first production of the year,” she said. “This has been an incredible experience for our students.”
Stewart added how the performance will feature live music — a set list that will include both mid century dance and rhythm and blues music inspired by the ‘60s.
“We are collaborating with the band, choir, orchestra and dance departments, which has been a joy to watch,” she said.
However, the cast and crew of more than 100 students, also will rely on other local talent for the production.
“Our band is a mixture of students and professionals working together to create a magical experience for the audience,” Stewart said.
Three additional performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“All of those shows will be held in the THS auditorium,” Wallin said. “Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and may be purchased at www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Reserved seat tickets in the first eight rows cost $20. General admission seating opens 30 minutes before performance time.”
A list of the cast and crew can be accessed online at thespiansr.us.