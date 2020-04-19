Tuesday — the 184th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto will be quiet — marked by a few bird twitters and caws. Nothing else. This is quite a contrast from previous years.
COVID-19 quarantines have halted the usual festivities and commemorations. The San Jacinto Battlefield and the San Jacinto Museum of History are shuttered.
The battlefield site at La Porte interprets when the Texian troops led by Gen. Sam Houston surprised the Mexican army camped on April 21, 1836. They forever bonded by the 18-minute battle and a bawdy folk tune, “Will you come to the bower?”
One San Jacinto veteran, John Harvey (1810-1885), who later settled in Bell County left his personal account of the battle. A member of the Texas Veterans Association, Harvey wrote: “(On the 20th of April), the Mexicans came into sight, halted and commenced firing on us. We had a good deal of fun mixed with danger that day. That night both armies camped within one mile of each other. (On the) 21st, the great day of battle, they gave freedom to Texas and birth to a nation. Our loss was three killed dead on the field, and five mortally wounded who died shortly after. The Mexicans loss was estimated at 1,000 killed, and the balance captured. Santa Anna and Cos were captured the next day.”
In 1883 during the Texas Veterans Association state convention in Belton, veterans from the Battle of San Jacinto lined up on the courthouse square to commemorate their service with a photo.
Archived at the University of Texas at Arlington, the picture memorializes the 10th anniversary of Texas veterans’ organization and to honor those who served before, during and just after the Texas Revolution.
The Texas Veterans Association gathered for annual reunions where Texas veterans could reminisce and — maybe — exaggerate. These state meetings frequently converged in Belton and Temple because of their central locations.
By 1883, when the veterans’ association met in Belton, membership was open to three different classes of members, including the “Old Three Hundred,” citizens and military who lived or served between 1820 through U.S. annexation in 1845.
The veterans and their spouses converged in Belton for the week surrounding April 21 for speeches, parades and general camaraderie. The state’s newspapers ran complete rosters of attendees along with verbatim texts of long-winded orations. By April 26, the veterans were eager to pack up and head home.
But not before a photographer halted their exit for a group shot on the town square.
The San Jacinto veterans — no doubt an elite coterie — wanted to be photographed separately. The Galveston Weekly News reported in April 1883, “The crowd of aged men and women, the former with heads uncovered, presented a picturesque scene somewhat tinctured with oddity, owing to the sprinkling of numerous traveling bags held in the hands of many who want to go from the exercises to the trains leaving town.”
Documenting San Jacinto veterans became the passion and avocation of Cameron native Louis Wiltz Kemp (1881-1956), whose work has available through the San Jacinto Museum.
Among San Jacinto veterans with Bell County connections identified by Kemp were:
- Andrew Caddell (1795-1869), buried in Caddell Cemetery, three miles southeast of Belton. After serving as Nacogdoches County tax assessor and collector, he settled on his Belton-area farm in 1867.
- John Robert Craddock (1812-1891), buried in Craddock Cemetery near Rogers. He was a charter member of the Texas Veterans Association.
- John Gafford (1799-1853), burial unknown, possibly Milam County where his heirs lived.
- Thomas Gay (1810-1839), killed in the Battle of Bird’s Creek (what is now West Temple); burial unknown but possibly in a common grave with other casualties on the battlefield or at Fort Griffin, Little River.
- John Monroe Harbour (1820-1900), buried in Killeen City Cemetery. A teenager when he served at San Jacinto, Harbour was a charter member of the Texas Veterans Association.
- John Harvey (1810-1885), burial unknown, possibly in the Salado area where he lived. His written account of the battle is archived at University of Texas at Austin.
- James H. Isbell (1814-1858), buried in South Belton Cemetery.
- Keeton McLemore Jones (1818-1891), buried in K.M. Jones Cemetery, West Temple. Jones moved to Bell County after the Civil War.
- Hugh Lewis Marshall (1813-1891), buried at Fort Griffith Cemetery, Little River.
- John Leggett Marshall (1811-1897), buried in Greathouse Cemetery, near Heidenheimer. Marshall, a blacksmith, claimed to have cut up iron, chains and horseshoes to make cannon balls for the “Twin Sisters” cannon.
- Samuel B. Marshall (1809-1875), buried in Moffat Cemetery. Marshall was one of the witnesses who met with 20 chiefs of 10 tribes of Native Americans in September 1843 at Bird’s Fort on the Trinity River to sign a treaty of peace and friendship.
- Henry Mordorff (1817-1870), buried in Bastrop County. Because of his service, Mordorff received 640 acres in Bell County recorded in 1851. He sold that and moved near Smithville.
- Daniel McKay (1814-1889), Donahoe Cemetery, near Bartlett. One account indicates that McKay may have lost his horse in a skirmish on April 20, which forced him to serve in the infantry the next day.
- Thomas Pratt (1807-1898), buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lampasas. Pratt helped bury the bodies after the siege of the Alamo before he joined troops at San Jacinto the next month.
- John Yancy (1815-1868), buried in South Belton Cemetery. He and his wife moved from Nacogdoches County to Bell in 1851.
Texas Veterans met yearly in various Texas cities until in 1906, when only six of the last 10 known survivors of the Army of the Republic of Texas attended. The association disbanded the following year. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas then took over commemorative duties.