Rosebud-Lott’s top two graduates for 2020 both envision a future in medicine. But in very different fields.
Abigail Jaramillo, the class valedictorian, wants a career as a general pediatric or trauma surgeon while salutatorian Clara Coker is looking to become a veterinarian.
Jaramillo, the daughter of Angel Mondragon Cruz and Gloria Jaramillo Aviles, graduated with a GPA of 4.106, just ahead of Coker’s 4.103.
Both were very active in school.
Jaramillo was in the National Honor Society, an officer in student council, class treasurer, band and was active in basketball, track and field, and the cross country team, for which she earned first-team Academic All-State.
Coker, the daughter of Michael and Debbie Coker, was active in the FFA, 4-H and National Honor Society as well as volleyball, basketball, softball, track and powerlifting, in which she earned four consecutive trips to the state championship meet. She also was named to the academic all-state teams in basketball and volleyball.
Both were members of the Rosebud Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Coker plans to study animal science at Texas A&M University.
She said of her time at Rosebud-Lott: “I feel as though I’ve left my mark on Rosebud-Lott High School through academics and sports, accomplishing more than I ever would have thought of myself capable.” She lists her most memorable high school experience the 2019 volleyball playoffs, in which the Lady Cougars went three rounds deep, losing to eventual state champion Crawford.
Jamarillo plans to head to the University of Texas to study psychology.
“It is mind blowing to look back and see how time has flown by,” she said of her time at Rosebud-Lott. “In fact, I can still recall what my primary education was like. For instance, the recess time, the field days and the games we would play in PE.”
And as she leaves Rosebud-Lott she notes she wants to share with others some advice that helped her achieve her success.
“Spend your time wisely, get involved in activities that you enjoy, and do not let people get to you,” she said.
“I cannot stress that enough — do not let people get to you. Do not allow someone’s nasty comment to ruin your day because, just like there are people who like you for who you are, there are also people who make it their mission to find a reason or motive to dislike you. You cannot please everyone, and it is not your job.”