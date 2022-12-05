Newcomers come and go, but holiday traditions remain.
Take for example the first European settlers in the late 1600s faced many challenges and problems in their early exploration of this strange and wild land called “Tejas.”
But there was better news: Christmas traditions were still in practice in 1686 as the earliest European explorers grappled with dangers unheard of in their native France.
Yet, by Christmas 1686, they stopped to observe their religious traditions. The Frenchmen of LaSalle’s colony on Garcitas Creek, near the county lines of DeWitt and Victoria counties, remembered the holiday.
According to the journal of the last voyage of explorer René Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, the tight band of explorers stopped their travels for Christmas observances although conditions and provisions were meager.
According to the journal dated 1684-1687, “Monsieur de la Salle being recovered from his indisposition, preparations were again made for his journey; but we first kept the Christmas holy days. The midnight Mass was sung and on the twelfth day, we cried ‘The King Drinks’ (according to the custom in France) though we had only water. When that was over, we began to think of setting out.”
Many Texana historians consider this among the first Christmases celebrated in Texas.
Here’s the best news for this Christmas season: Traditions are alive and well in Bell County. Renditions of “The King Drinks” are optional.
Break out your bell bottoms and tie-dyed shirts. The city of Temple’s 76th annual Christmas parade — with a theme “It’s a Groovy Christmas” — rolls tonight at 6:30 in downtown Temple.
The Temple parade has been a consistent holiday tradition since 1946. Before that, wars and economic depressions — even an influenza pandemic — stymied Santa’s big entry into town; so, the parade was never a sure thing until after World War II.
Following the cherished Temple tradition, Mayor Tim Davis at 6:15 p.m. will light the city’s holiday decorations and Christmas tree in the municipal parking lot of City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Hundreds of twinkling lights will brighten the way for entry of the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself.
The parade starts at East Adams Avenue near North Eighth Street and ends at Temple High School about 90 minutes later.
Temple resurrected the Christmas parade in 1946 after World War II’s end, and soldiers were returning home. World War II had left Texans in the dark because of austerity measures — civilians covered windows in air raid drills and reduced electric consumption so all resources could go the war effort.
Finally, by 1946, the sparkly Christmas lights shoved out darkness as Bell County lit gray shadows with yuletide gloss.
War veterans, likewise, shed their dull sage-green khakis for dazzling reds and greens.
Service clubs such as Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis offered prize money for the best-decorated floats. Mrs. Santa joined her husband in the parade lineup as the Temple High School band led a parade of colorful floats into downtown.
Temple merchants managed to survive five years of war rationing and the 1930s decade of economic depression before that. Merchants switched on lighted window displays alongside sale placards with fancy goods and fancier prices.
The only word that fits was “happy.”
This was quite a contrast to the previous parade, held Monday, Dec. 1, 1941. The economy was bouncing back from a decade of economic depression. Business was starting to boom. Construction jobs were plentiful. Despite the simmering conflicts in Europe and Asia, Bell County was optimistic along with the rest of the nation.
The city prepared for what the Temple Daily Telegram billed as “the largest Christmas party and parade in the city’s history.” Lining up that night were eight floats, two bands and hundreds of schoolchildren in the procession. More than 8,000 jubilant parade goers lined the streets. Stores opened late to accommodate holiday shoppers.
Just a week later, on Sunday, Dec. 7, their world came crashing down when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and the United States entered World War II. By the next year, thousands of Bell County’s young men and women were in uniform.
No more parades took place until 1946.
The same was true during World War I, especially when the influenza pandemic halted traffic and trade during the fall of 1918 and into late winter 1919. Stores, churches and schools closed in an effort to stop the disease’s spread.
In fact, over the 100-plus years of Temple’s yuletide celebrations, two constants remained: The city’s lavishly lit tree on the municipal lot and Santa’s arrival by train.
The Telegram pulled out lofty verbiage to announce Santa’s arrival on Dec. 23, 1907.
“His majesty, the jolly St. Nicholas, will be in Temple this afternoon and will parade the downtown streets under the escort of his minister plenipotentiary in the city, the Rev. Pius A. Heckman.” Heckman, rector of St. Mary Catholic Church, and railroaders helped stage Santa’s arrival to help raise donations for food, toys and clothing to the city’s poor.
Visitors and home-towners in 1897 alike marveled at the huge public tree on the downtown City Square. The entrance fee to view the tree was to benefit park improvements.
Despite bad weather and a troublesome economy, Christmas 1906 was as close to perfect as any, according to the Temple Tribune. The weather brightened, and the city reveled in growing prosperity. Over the following decades, no matter the circumstances, Christmas and its parades just seemed to work out.
“It can be safely said that it was the most ideal day of its kind that could be imagined,” reported the Telegram. “Throughout the homes of the city, Christmas trees in hundreds were laden with gifts for young and old folk alike and more Christmas dinners were eaten today in true Christmas spirit than could be counted.”