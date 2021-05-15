The Temple Education Foundation will continue its commitment toward funding student and teacher achievement on Monday, when it launches its annual fundraising event — an auction that will be held in an online format this year.
“It’s been exciting to see the local community come together to donate items for our virtual auction,” Thomas Sinkey, TEF’s development chair, said in a news release. “It’s heart-warming to know that despite COVID, TEF will continue to give to TISD teachers and students.”
This year, the auction — which has nearly 100 total items combined into more than 30 packages — will conclude on May 23.
A Salado “staycation,” a hunting trip, a two-night stay on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson and a Bell County golf package are among the many items that will be available during the week-long auction.
Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, said residents may bid from their mobile phones.
“We partnered with an online virtual auction company to host the event, and it’s so easy to get registered and begin bidding on items,” she said. “Once the auction is live, people can bid on items on their personal bidding page, text the item number and their bid to their welcome message number or by clicking on the item from their computer.”
Bids will be placed toward innovative teacher grants and student scholarships, according to TEF.
Jennifer Murphy, Cater Elementary’s librarian, recently benefited from a TEF grant. Through the funding she purchased a Bookworm Vending Machine — built and sold by New York-based Global Vending Group — that rewards good student work ethic with a book.
“Students can earn tokens by having good behavior, completing their work, or by just following expectations,” she previously told the Telegram. “TEF was so very generous … I’m just overjoyed and excited for the kids.”
TEF is excited to fund more innovative projects, such as the Bookworm Vending Machine, in the near future.
“TEF and TISD have a great partnership and together are completely focused on improving the education for TISD students,” Scott Seela, TEF’s board chair, said. “This year, TEF has administered over 30 Innovative Teaching Grants, impacting hundreds of TISD students. In addition ... TEF will award 33 graduating seniors over $50,000 in scholarships to continue their education after high school.”
People can register for the auction online at GiveSmart.com/events/kTY/.