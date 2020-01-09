There are probably a couple more months of flu activity to look forward to in the area.
“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” said Dr. John Joseph, family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Killeen clinic. “It takes about two weeks to reach maximum immunity from the vaccine.”
Most of the influenza cases Joseph has seen during the 2019-2020 season involved people who had not received the flu vaccine.
“Even if the vaccine is a poor match it still lowers the risk of complications,” he said.
The flu is influenced by weather and nobody knows why, Joseph said. There were a couple of cold snaps during October and the theory is that people will stay inside when the temperature drops and are in closer contact with each other.
Some believe influenza replicates more quickly during cold weather, he said. Others think the cold decreases the immune response.
The Texas Department of State Health Services monitors influenza activity across the state all year. The most recent flu surveillance report shows widespread flu activity in Texas and high levels of influenza-like illness. There have been eight pediatric flu-related deaths reported this season.
Last week, in Bell County, there were two confirmed cases of Strain A last week, six cases of Strain B and eight cases of non-differentiated flu.
Washington County, where Brenham is located, reported 23 cases of Flu A and 46 Flu B cases. Brazos County, home to Bryan-College Station, reported 27 Flu A cases and 75 Flu B cases.
The cases that make it into the weekly report are confirmed by hospital labs.
In mid-December, Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, pediatric infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and principle investigator in Temple for the CDC annual outpatient study, said the flu had acted differently this year.
“It’s hard to predict where flu is going show up next,” Joseph said.
Flu typically hits the younger population first and that’s why there is heightened interest at the beginning of the school year and a push for flu shots.
As the virus spreads, the age of the infected increase and it makes sense that college-age students would be next, particularly coming off the holiday season. So the increased numbers in Brazos County seems about right.
Type B has been the dominate strain of flu seen in the area this year, which is different, he said.
The good news is that Influenza Type B does not typically cause the severe complications sometimes seen in Influenza A.
Kids get more Influenza B than adults and nobody knows why, Joseph said.
If somebody thinks they has the flu and is experiencing the signs of the virus — sudden onset of fever, body aches, tiredness, dry cough — they need to see the physician quickly.
The anti-viral medication needs to be administered within 48 hours of experiencing symptoms, Joseph said.
Those who have had the vaccine but come down with the flu are contagious for a shorter period of time — about 48 hours. Also those who take the anti-viral medication are contagious for a shorter period.
The flu lasts for about five days. If the symptoms continue past that period and there’s a shortness of breath or the mucus has changed color, the patient may be experiencing complications and needs to see a physician, Joseph said.