A Temple man who tried to run over an ex-girlfriend and instead drove a car into a tire shop was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison and to pay more than $38,000 in restitution to the victim.
Christopher Mitchell Anderson, 29, pleaded guilty on Dec. 29 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Michael Magana, Anderson’s defense attorney, said that his client should be sentenced to probation to seek treatment for a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.
“He wants to let everyone know that he is ashamed and embarrassed for his behavior,” Magana said. “He is littered with mental health issues. He has been locked up for about 10 months. What he needs is more mental health diagnosis and treatment. We’re asking the court to consider all avenues. There are all kinds of things the court can do as conditions of probation.”
Assistant District Attorney Jamie Decker argued Anderson was not new to the court system, and he had taken court-mandated mental health treatment in the past.
“Mental health isn’t an excuse for this defendant’s actions,” she said. “He’s more of a danger because of it. He’s played the court games … and he became bolder and bolder over time. This time he needs to be held accountable. We ask for 20 years. Twenty years is far less than he deserves.”
After hearing about two and half hours of testimony in the 426th District Court, Judge Steve Duskie handed out the sentence.
“I’m going to sentence you to 10 years with credit served,” he said. “In addition, a restitution of $38,336.59. I followed your plea agreement, and you do not have the right to appeal that.”
Duskie also heard from the victim who testified about the continued abuse she suffered from Anderson and how it culminated with the April incident where she was close to losing her life.
“He said he was all I needed, and I didn’t need anybody else,” she said. “He choked me and made me pass out while I was driving. He put a pillow over my head and tried to suffocate me. He’s told me a couple of times that he will send someone to kill me. He made me drink out of a toilet bowl. He made me eat dog food.”
She then spoke about the day the incident happened and how she and Anderson met at a couple of stores to buy gifts for her and her child.
Later, Anderson forced her into a car while he got into the driver’s seat.
“Once we made a stop at the stop sign, I started running towards the Discount Tire,” she said. “He drove towards the building. He got very close.”
Duskie also saw body cam video of the victim as she was treated in the back of an ambulance.
“I don’t know why I trusted him today,” the victim said. “We went to Walmart, and he said he was going to take me back to work , but he missed the turn. He said he was about to kill me. I ran out of the vehicle, and he came around and tried to hit me.”
Decker played several 911 recordings of witnesses at the scene.
“He crashed into the store because he was trying to run over a lady,” said one of the callers. “He crashed inside the store.”
Temple Police Department Detective Jesse Fugit testified about his findings investigating the incident.
“I arrived on scene and made note of the black tire marks,” he said. “It indicated the vehicle making a left turn. The vehicle was not breaking or coasting … leading directly to the building.”
Anderson remains at the Bell County Jail, awaiting transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility to serve out the rest of his sentence.