Jesse Miracle, a 102-year-old Temple resident, has a tip on how to live a long and happy life.
“Marry a friend … and a Texas girl at that,” he said.
On Tuesday, the state of Texas recognized Miracle and two other residents at Morada Senior Living in Temple — John Zinn, who will turn 102, and Dorothy McAlexander, who will turn 103 today — as they celebrated another year of life with their family and friends.
“Over the years, in times of war and peace, during difficult economic times and periods of abundance, you have experienced what many of us can only read about,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a certificate that was handed to each of them. “You have made the Lone Star State proud, helping it to become the great land of opportunity that it is today.”
He encouraged them to reflect on their personal achievements and fondest memories — something they did without hesitation.
“I was a hillbilly. I grew up in the mining country in southeastern Kentucky,” Miracle, a U.S. Army veteran who served in World War II under Gen. George S. Patton Jr., told the Telegram.
“We didn’t even have a highway,” he said. “The railroad was our highway. But my favorite thing to do over the years was being outdoors. I love the outdoors and those little mountains in Kentucky.”
He traversed that terrain with a shotgun in hand since he was about 10 or 12.
“I had a favorite spot in the rough at the top of a hill where our home was at the base of,” Miracle, who has lived in Texas since 1947, said. “From there, you could see about four miles away into town.”
His only child, Merita Adam, 76, emphasized how each day she, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren get to spend with him is a blessing.
“I’m most grateful for the fact that he still has all his faculties and memories,” she said. “He doesn’t have dementia or anything that so many of the elderly seem to be getting.”
McAlexander, like Miracle, also recommended marrying a good person in order to live to the fullest.
“And have fun,” McAlexander, who is originally from Troy, said. “When I was young, we went all the time to baseball games, football games and basketball games. My daddy took us everywhere and it was always a good time.”
Beverly Taylor, a Belton resident, was among McAlexander’s friends in attendance.
“My dad, who lived to be 99, and her were friends,” she said. “And she just kept living and living and living. So we became very, very close friends. She’s become my prayer warrior. She’s always praying for me. I know that.”
Michael Elkins, the director of celebrations at Mirada Senior Living in Temple, was happy to be a part of the celebration and is looking forward to more to come in the future.
“It’s just the coolest thing,” he said. “This is the best job I’ve ever had. It’s so rewarding, and I just always love spending this season of their lives with them.”