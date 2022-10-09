Awards to honor Bell County residents will be handed out Tuesday night by the Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on Persons with Disabilities
The annual Rusty Awards ceremony, which was held privately in 2020 and postponed in 2021, will celebrate several Bell County residents, many of whom have been dramatically changed as a result of injuries or were born with a disease that limited mobility or cognitive development.
The ceremony will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Those to be recognized, some with multiple winners, are: John C. Garth Person of the Year — Michael “Tres” Jackson; Laura “Pat” Taylor Advocate of the Year — Diane Highsmith; Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage — Angela Wilson; Bell County Judge’s Meritorious Service Award — Peggy Cosner; Employer of the Year — SSC Service for Education, Reynolds Brand, True Harvest Farms and Fox Dog; the Harry Wilson Athlete of the Year — Lauren Barber and Julie Deaver; and the Award of Excellence — Kris Ward, Sarah Harborth, Giuli Krug and Hailey Rose of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; Media Person of the Year — Lauren Dodd of the Killeen Daily Herald.
Jackson is a Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow alumnus with autism who helps his mother, Bell County prosecutor Anne Jackson, lead several training courses in Central Texas. During sessions, Jackson, who is in his mid-20s, details to law enforcement officers how certain situations or environments can impact the way a conversation will unfold for someone with autism.
“With me, it’s sound. I can pick up pretty minor things out in the background, so I’m going to be agitated and anxious in a place like a football game or a concert,” he previously told the Telegram. “I’m not going to be paying attention when someone’s talking to me. So a lot of times I have ear buds or headphones in to dampen the noise. It lets me get to the point where I’m able to calm down, relax and pay attention to what’s going on around me.”
Residents will have the opportunity to hear more about the impact that Jackson and the other honorees have had on their Central Texas communities. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20.
Call 254-933-7487 for more information on the ceremony.