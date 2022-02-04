CAMERON — A Rockdale man was recently indicted for an aggravated kidnapping charge, along with five other felony charges.
David Anthony Lockett, 42, was also indicted for repeated violation of protective order, a third degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony; assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony; and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, a state jail felony.
The indictments were issued last month by a Milam County grand jury, which also issued one no-bill, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s office.
Gracie Marie Frank, 41, of Rockdale was no-billed on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The criminal case will not move forward after the grand jury decision,
Other indictments
Mark Anthony Benford, 41, of Rockdale, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Anthony Dewayne Maloy, 40, of Rockdale, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Gina Cavazos, 31, of Rockdale, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Otilio Ramon Lucio, 40, of Rockdale, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Samantha Lynn Smith, 29, of Milano, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Joe Ramos Jr., 49, of Rockdale, assault family violence – impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
Joshua Rodriquez, 36, of Rockdale, assault family violence – impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
Carlos Jose Contreras, 28, of Rockdale, continuous family violence, a third-degree felony.
Cody Haven Culhane, 30, of Austin, theft under $2,500 with prior convictions, a state jail felony.
Stacy Ann Leystra, aka Stacy Ann Farr, 46, of Rockdale, burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Jeremy Shaun Johnson, 42, of Rockdale, burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Anthony David Martinez Herrera, 25, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, a state jail felony.
Dvaughn Andre Catrell Wiggins, 23, of Cameron, endangering a child, a state jail felony.
Jacob Ronald Hart Jr., 29, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Curtis Wayne Huddleston, 41, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Ruben Calderon Campos, 55, of Salado, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
Lora Ann Brown, 58, of Gause, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Guillermo Olivarri, 57, of Burlington, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
Audrey Marie Gamble, 37, of Thorndale, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
Preston Cade Montgomery Gordon, 20, of Milano, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
Manuel Benedicto Pop-Cucul, 21, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Laroy Antoine Booze, 39, of Temple, assault family violence – impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
Lucia Arevalo, 43, of Taylor, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.