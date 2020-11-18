Temple Fire & Rescue stations are accepting donations for the Rescue Elves program, which provides toys for children in need during the holidays.
New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Temple fire station through Dec. 7. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to Temple Fire & Rescue with Rescue Elves noted.
Families and children who receive gifts are selected in cooperation with Temple Independent School District and will be able to pick up gifts during a drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple.
Families who cannot attend the drive-thru will have their gifts delivered to their home.
To sponsor a child or family, contact the Central Station at 254-298-5682.
For more information, contact Temple Fire & Rescue PIO Santos Soto at sasoto@templetx.gov or Alejandra Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.