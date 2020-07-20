A 16-year-old was taken in custody in connection with two stolen vehicles, police said.
The youth was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen, Temple spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Guerra Plumbing, 520 W. Ave. G, reported two vehicles — a white 2014 Dodge cargo van and a 2003 Chevrolet pickup — were stolen Saturday, a Temple Police report said. Both vehicles were recovered in the area.
The victim said he went out to look for the van and, when he came back, his pickup was gone, Weems said.
In a separate incident, a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban was allegedly stolen Saturday from the 3700 block of Rosemary Lane, according to Weems.
Officers found the vehicle in the 3700 block of Arthur Road — three-tenths of a mile from where it was taken. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Both cases are active, Weems said.