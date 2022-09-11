Bell County AgriLife Extension Agent Whitney Ingram has been on the job less than 10 years, but already has achieved excellence.
Ingram received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the group’s 2022 annual meeting and conference July 19 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Ingram was one of several honorees who represent the top 1% of the membership selected by their peers, according to a news release.
“Her leadership and dedication to youth and volunteer development has fostered outstanding competitive teams, ambassador programs, and educational opportunities in ag literacy,” Joni Harper, NACAA chair of recognition and awards, said. “Ingram coaches the Bell County 4-H livestock judging team and has worked with a group of volunteers to manage the ag product ID, meats judging, horse judging, livestock skillathon and wildlife challenge teams who have celebrated many successes.”
The Achievement Award is awarded to ag agents with less than 10 years of service in the Cooperative Extension Service who have exhibited excellence in the field of professional Extensions. The NACAA is a professional Extension organization geared toward Extension educators and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development and related disciplines.
Ingram serves as an active member of the District 8 TCAAA and served as the state director of Early Career during 2018-2021. In Bell County, Ingram works closely with three program area committees, four program task forces and numerous volunteers.
Ingram’s diverse programming efforts and partnerships provide substantial educational opportunities in water and land stewardship, Harper said.
“By providing educational tools and resources to property owners, informed individuals are more likely to become better stewards of the land by conducting the practices that help conserve our natural resources,” Ingram said.
Ingram also manages the Bell County 4-H youth livestock program, one of the largest 4-H livestock programs in the state. In this role, she coordinates state and county level livestock validations, project visits, livestock clinics, educational tours, contests and livestock shows. Other teaching methods include newsletters, news articles and social media content development.
Along with retired agent Lyle Zoeller of Bell County and agent Floyd Ingram of Milam County, Ingram created the Bell-Milam Youth Ag Tour, a program that was recognized for a Superior Service Award by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in January 2022. The annual program takes youths on an interactive, hands-on tour of production agriculture in Bell and Milam counties.
“Programs like these are instrumental in providing youth a practical knowledge base and familiarity in agricultural production systems,” Harper said. “Instruction in these project areas encompasses invaluable lessons of life development skills such as character, ethics and fair competition.”
Ingram received her bachelor of science in animal science from Texas A&M University in 2016 and master of science in agriculture and consumer resources from Tarleton State University in 2020.
“With new resources and evolving technologies, program success relies on substantial educational and volunteer support at the local level, which we are so lucky to have in Bell County,” Ingram said.