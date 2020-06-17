Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at 501 S. 18th St., according to a news release from Public Information Officer Santos Soto.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof vents, and upon entry found a small fire near a utility closet. The fire was extinguished and called under control at 6:25 p.m.
One bystander was assessed on scene by EMS for smoke inhalation, but did not seek further treatment. No one was home in the affected unit at the time of the fire, and it is believed that only one occupant will be displaced because of the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.