A Central Texas man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Belton store fled from officers but was caught nearby moments later.
Michael A. Wilson, 31, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury last week on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Wilson, listed as a Copperas Cove resident, remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond, jail records show.
Belton police responded to the Walmart at 2604 N. Main St. to the Aug. 18 shoplifting incident. Wilson allegedly picked up a tote bag filled it with merchandise and hid items on him, according to an arrest affidavit.
Wilson allegedly ditched the tote and exited through the garden center to a white Cadillac SUV parked nearby. Officers ran to detain Wilson and saw him get into the SUV. Wilson “fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly through the parking lot,” the affidavit said.
Wilson was stopped and arrested in the 500 block of Sparta Road moments later.
“The suspect had driven behind a business and exited the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “Officers located stolen property on the suspect. Officers would advise that drug paraphernalia was located on the vehicle, including a grinder, methamphetamine pipe, and nine used syringes.”
As part of their investigation, officers noted on the affidavit that Wilson had an active pardon and parole warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Wilson is due in court on Dec. 1 for a pretrial hearing, court records show.
Other indictments
• Jose Barcenas, 45, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• John Cain, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Faye Heddings, 28, of Temple, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Johnathan F. Hernandez, 32, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
• John A. Idigpo, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Justin A. Marsh, 25, possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.