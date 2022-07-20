BELTON — A Lott man awaiting sentencing for solicitation of a minor had a bond reduction request denied by a state district judge Wednesday.
Dustin Edwards Johnson, 44, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of compelling prostitution under 18 on July 7, 2021.
Johnson was out on a $50,000 bond awaiting sentencing and missed a Feb. 23 hearing, according to court records.
He was arrested five days later and has remained at the Bell County Jail awaiting sentencing in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
During a hearing at the 27th District Court, presiding judge John Gauntt denied the motion after hearing from Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin and Bobby Barina, Johnson’s defense attorney.
Barina argued that even though Johnson’s previous counsel had difficulties having him appear in court, Barina has not faced the same challenge.
“He’s shown up many times,” Barina said. “I’ve always been able to contact him. I don’t think there will be a problem to get him here. We ask that you reduce the bond to $10,000.”
Martin brought up Johnson’s past history of failure to appear in various cases in multiple states. Johnson, according to Martin, had two prior failure to appear charges in Mississippi in 2016 and 2017.
“The state is looking for this to be disposed and if he is in jail, we can get that resolved,” said Martin. “He has failed to appear in the past.”
Johnson is one of eight men arrested during an Aug. 7, 2020, prostitution sting operation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
During the undercover operation, a detective posed as an underage prostitute online, according to an arrest affidavit.
The detective “and (Dustin) Edwards Johnson discussed how much it would cost to have sex,” the affidavit said. “(She) told Edwards Johnson via text message that she was a 16-year-old girl.”
A meeting for a sexual encounter was set between the two, and the affidavit said Johnson went to the meeting place twice and was stopped and identified at a nearby store.
“Officers texted the phone number used to communicate with Edwards Johnson,” the affidavit said. “The phone in Dustin Edwards Johnson’s possession received the text message.”
A sentencing hearing for Johnson is scheduled for Aug. 18.