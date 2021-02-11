Temple ISD and Belton ISD will release students early today due to winter weather conditions.
Temple release schedule
Middle school will release at noon; the high school will release at 12:30 p.m.; elementary campuses will release students at 1 p.m. and pre-K will release at 1:15 p.m.
Belton release schedule
DAEP / New Tech HS @ Waskow will release at noon; BHS and LBHS will release at 12:10 p.m.; middle schools will release at 1 p.m.; Belton Early Childhood School will release at 1:50 p.m.; and elementary schools will release at 2:05 p.m.
Belton ISD parents wishing to pick up their student ahead of these scheduled dismissal times may do so. Please be prepared to show proper identification. Only authorized individuals may check out students based on Skyward Family Access records. If you are unable to pick up at the early dismissal time, staff will remain on campus with your child until you are able to pick up.
All extracurricular activities and events at Belton ISD scheduled on Thursday, February 11, are cancelled.