While market changes have led to cheaper gasoline prices across the country, and Texas rates remain lower than the national average, local prices of regular gasoline are running a little higher than last week.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.27, according to gasprices.aaa.com. That’s a penny less than last week and 3 cents below last year’s price.
In Texas, the statewide average of $2.85 per gallon of regular unleaded is 4 cents less than it was last week and 6 cents less than last year, the AAA said in its Texas Weekend Gas Watch. Drivers in the Sherman-Denison area of North Texas are paying the least at $2.66 per gallon.
Refineries returning to near-normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter storm are among the factors for the lower prices, the AAA said, adding that retailers set the ultimate price and fluctuations remain possible.
“Weaker demand for fuel, along with slightly cheaper crude oil prices, are helping reverse the recent upward trend in what drivers are paying at the gas pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Currently, Texas has the lowest gas price average of any U.S. state.”
The AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch lists the top five least expensive gas price averages. They are Sherman-Denison at $2.66, Corpus Christi at $2.76, McAllen at $2.77, Brownsville-Harlingen at $2.77 and Dallas at $2.81.
The top five highest gas price averages — chosen out of the 27 largest metro areas — are El Paso at $3.09, Odessa at $3.05, Midland at $2.98, Abilene at $2.96 and Texarkana, Texas, at $2.96.
The AAA shows the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area with an average price for a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.81, which is 4 cents lower than last week and 3 cents lower than one year ago. However, a GasBuddy survey of the top 10 cheapest fuel prices in Temple varies from that. According to this survey, the range is from a $2.69 low to a $2.89 high. Last week those figures were $2.65 for the low and $2.77 for the high, making for an overall increase of about 4 cents a gallon.
Taking this week’s prize as the Temple station selling regular unleaded gasoline at the lowest price of $2.69 per gallon was Unbranded station at 2222 SE H.K. Dodgen Loop. Second place went to Sunoco & Stripes at 5511 W. Adams Ave. for its price of $2.71 per gallon.
Four stations vied for third place at $2.73 per gallon: Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave., H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st St., Sam’s Club at 1414 Marlandwood Road, and H-E-B at 1206 W. Adams.
Valero & Circle K at 101 W. Ave. H followed with regular going for $2.74 per gallon. Exxon at 1706 S. 31st St. sold regular for $2.79 per gallon.
The price at Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive was $2.84 per gallon. CEFCO at 3805 S. 31st St. made the list with regular at $2.89 per gallon.