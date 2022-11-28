A Bell County grand jury indicted a Temple man on a first-degree felony charge after allegedly causing the death of his 6-week-old son in 2021.
Joseph Richard Muzzy II, 25, was arrested in September and charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury. The indictment was issued on Nov. 16.
On Sept. 27, 2021, Killeen Police Department officers responded to a local hospital for an injured infant who was pronounced dead, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers learned that Muzzy and the mother of the child were separated but shared custody of the infant and a 1-year-old child, the affidavit said.
Muzzy told Killeen officers that he took custody of the child on Sept. 24 and had him with him until his death on Sept. 27 when he woke up and saw the infant was not breathing and called 911, the affidavit said.
“An autopsy was conducted and determined (the infant) died as a result of blunt force injuries,” the affidavit said. “The medical examiner located several fractured ribs in various stages of healing, a broken right clavicle, and subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage. The medical examiner indicated that the brain injuries occurred 24 hours prior to the child’s death and the child would have exhibited symptoms.”
A Department of Family Protective Services investigator interviewed Muzzy about the incident.
“The suspect … admitted that during nighttime feeding on the night of September 26 or early morning hours of September 27, he became frustrated with the child and squeezed (the infant) against his chest with enough force to hurt (him) and fracture his ribs,” the affidavit said. “The suspect told the investigator that he had one hand on (the infant’s) torso and one hand on his lower body or legs when he did this.”
Muzzy, the affidavit said, also admitted to hurting the child in the past when he got frustrated.
“The suspect also stated that sometime (the night before the infant died), he dropped (him) from a distance of approximately three feet,” the affidavit said. “The suspect denied ever striking the child or doing anything that could have caused the injuries to (the infant’s) brain. The suspect confirmed that no other person was responsible for (the infant’s) care during this weekend.
Muzzy was arrested by U.S. marshals on Sept. 21, almost a year after the infant’s death.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontes has not directly answered questions about why it took almost a year to arrest Muzzy or why no murder or manslaughter charges were brought against him.
“Since this is an ongoing investigation, details pertaining to the investigation cannot be released at this time,” she told the Telegram in September. “As with any charge, detectives with our Criminal Investigation Division work diligently and thoroughly to gather all information. An arrest warrant was issued on September 20, 2022, for injury to a child with intent causing SBI (1st Degree Felony), and the arrest was made the following day.”
Muzzy was in custody at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of a $150,000 bond.