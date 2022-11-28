Joseph Richard Muzzy II

Joseph Richard Muzzy II, 25, of Temple was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. The boy died Sept. 27, 2021.

A Bell County grand jury indicted a Temple man on a first-degree felony charge after allegedly causing the death of his 6-week-old son in 2021.

