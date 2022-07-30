Brangus show

Tyler Kasher, 10, from Rosebud uses a pair of clippers Saturday as he goes “nose to toes” during the process of fitting a Brangus calf for showing as he was instructed by Cody Wellman kneeling next to him. Wellman said “fitting is done by spraying a strong hair spray, then combing and clipping to make the Brangus look smooth.” He compared fitting a calf for showing to a woman “doing her hair and makeup before dinner.”

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — The 2022 National Junior Brangus Show, which opened Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center, was set to close at 8 a.m. this morning with a Brangus Futurity Show.

lcausey@tdtnews.com