BELTON — The 2022 National Junior Brangus Show, which opened Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center, was set to close at 8 a.m. this morning with a Brangus Futurity Show.
“These animals are going to be seed stock,” said Jaxon Allen, 19, of Haworth, Okla., chairman of Source of Champions, a Friday night sale held in conjunction with the show. “The heifers will go on to raise calves and the bulls will go on to sire new calves, and the ultimate goal is to raise better cattle for the beef industry.
“I believe the International Junior Brangus Breeders Association has the best juniors in the country, and will continue to grow and prosper,” he said.
This fall Allen will be a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, working on a degree in pre-vet animal science and specializing in reproduction.
He started out with Brangus cattle, he said. His family’s operation runs about 150 head of commercial and registered Brangus.
“They are heat-tolerant and insect-tolerant,” he said. “They can … perform as well as any other breed of cattle and you can raise them in just about any part of the country.”
The IJBBA age range is 7-21. When the youngsters are showing their animals, they try to keep them alert, he said.
“They want them to have a natural appearance when they go into the ring,” he said.” That way the judge can see them from the best view.”
Brangus is an international breed, he said, and is raised in the U.S., South America, Australia, Africa and Southeast Asia.
Tyler Towns, 18, of Bryan, secretary of the IJBBA senior board of directors, will be a sophomore at Texas A&M University, majoring in animal science.
He’s been showing Brangus for 10 years. This year his percentage heifer placed second in her class.
The IJBBA is all over the U.S., he said, with many breeders in the South.
“That’s where most Brangus are raised in the U.S.,” he said.
His mother grew up showing Brahman cattle, he said.
“I got into the Brangus brand through my grandfather, who raised Brangus,” he said. “He bought me my first Brangus heifer.”
He feeds his cattle a special brand of feed and also gives them a range of hay — coastal Bermuda, alfalfa, Sudan or wheat.
“These heifers are good to show for two years,” he said. “Some people buy every year, depending on their operation.”
Being around different breeders has shown him how to raise better herds, he said.
“Also the contests are helpful,” he said.
For example, he said, the public speaking contest for the seniors is impromptu, “which gives a better feel for how to answer real live questions.”
“We also have a salesmanship contest,” he said. “And that helps us learn marketing skills.”