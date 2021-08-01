Rowdy public participation at Belton school district meetings has prompted a proposed policy change.
The district’s Policy Committee will review a first reading of an ordinance that could see audience members ejected from future meetings without warning, allows changes to move public comments to the end of meetings, and limits the types of materials that can be used during public comments.
The Policy Committee will discuss the proposal at 5 p.m. today at the BISD administration building, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
If a first reading is approved, a second reading of the ordinance will be considered by the committee at a later date. If the second reading is approved by the committee, the proposal then would be sent to the school board for consideration.
A district spokeswoman said the changes are intended to “align closer to best practices and be more clear for the public.”
Members of the public have disrupted several district meetings by protesting the use of masks during the 2020-21 school year.
For example, at the May 17 school board meeting, some residents urged trustees to end a mask requirement, cheering or booing at some comments.
As then-president Suzanne McDonald informed the audience of rules for public comment, she was interrupted several times and raised her voice to continue talking.
One parent, who urged the board to rescind mask requirements, later said, “I’m trying my best not to shout.”
Under the revised ordinance, “The board shall not tolerate disruption of the meeting by members of the audience. Attendees shall not bring posters, banners or other items that might disrupt the meeting,” according to a staff report on the proposed changes. “If, after at least one warning from the presiding officer, any individual continues to disrupt the meeting by his or her words or actions, the presiding officer may request assistance from law enforcement officials to have the individual removed from the meeting.
“Nothwithstanding, a single outburst or incident may be so disruptive that the individual may be removed without an initial warning,” the report said. “All individuals attending meetings will be expected to comply with applicable guidelines from the district regarding emergency procedures and/or in accordance with executive orders issue by duly authorized local, state and/or federal authorities.”
Public comments are scheduled at the beginning of each meeting, but the proposal provides options for changing that — possibly making residents wait until the meeting is nearly over before allowing comments.
“At the presiding officer’s discretion, public comment at regular meetings on nonagenda items may be deferred to the end of the meeting,” the report said.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said the proposal is intended for BISD to operate meetings more effectively.
“In June, the Policy Committee began reviewing board operating procedures and discussing how some policies could be revised to align closer to best practices and be more clear for the public,” Cox said in a written statement. “At Monday’s meeting, the committee will continue these discussions with the goal of enabling the board to operate a meeting effectively and providing clarity to the public on what’s allowed and not allowed.”
The changes are intended to help with meeting management, the staff report said.
“When necessary for effective meeting management or to accommodate large numbers of individuals wishing to address the board, the presiding officer may make adjustments to public comment procedures, including adjusting when public comment will occur during the meeting, reordered agenda items, deferring public comment on nonagenda items, continuing agenda items to a later meeting, providing expanded opportunity for public comment, or establishing an overall time limit for public comment and adjusting the time allotted to each speaker. However, no individual shall be given less than one minute to make comments.”
The proposal also bans “the use of video, slide or other electronic presentations during public comments,” the report said.
“Speakers must be recognized by the presiding officer before speaking and will address the board from the speaker’s podium. No speaker will approach the dais. If citizens bring a written statement or support materials, they should provide enough copies for the seven board members and the superintendent. Copies must be provided at the time the individual signs up to speak.”