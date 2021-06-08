A Central Texas educator — with ties to Temple and Belton schools — has been named as the lone finalist for the superintendent job at Moody Independent School District.
Andrew Miller, an MISD assistant superintendent, was named Monday as the lone finalist by school trustees.
Current Superintendent Gary Martel plans to retire in December after 35 years in public education, with the last 5 ½ years in Moody ISD.
The naming of Miller is part of the district’s transition plan for continuity within its leadership structure, according to a news release.
Trustees are required to give public notice of the name or names of the finalists considered for the position at least 21 days before the date of the meeting at which a final action or vote is to be taken on the matter.
Miller earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Miller started his career in Belton ISD as a teacher and coach before moving into administration in 2007. His administrative experience includes tenures as an assistant principal at the middle and high school levels with Midland ISD and Temple ISD before he accepted a campus principal position in Moody.
He served as the middle school principal, high school principal, and most recently as assistant superintendent during his 10 years with Moody ISD.
At Moody ISD, Miller worked to develop the district’s Vision for Post-Secondary Success, which included enrichment of the dual-credit program through McLennan Community College and expansion of district’s programs of study.
Miller led efforts to establish Moody High School designations as a TSTEM and PTECH academy, programs that allow Moody students the opportunity to earn college credit hours and industry-based certifications prior to graduation.
A lifelong resident of Central Texas, Miller has two sons who attend Moody ISD schools.
“Mr. Miller is excited to continue the district’s commitment and dedication to the pursuit of excellence in all areas of education,” the release said.