Despite still being an eighth-grade student at Travis Science Academy, 13-year-old Kristopher Tate is planning his future at Temple High School.
“It’s an important process because it lets you know what’s going on, and maybe make a choice on what (programs) you’re going to go into,” he said.
Tate, who will be a student in Temple High’s class of 2025, explored the eclectic programs his upcoming campus offers during a showcase on Wednesday — an event in its third year. Sessions were held at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the campus at 415 N. 31st St.
Both the construction and instruction, and Junior ROTC programs grabbed Tate’s attention.
“Someone told me that the students built most of the tables in the classroom so they could have more room for the projects … and that was kind of cool,” he said. “I haven’t really done any construction but construction is really cool, and I’m good at building things.”
But Tate also can see participating in Junior ROTC as a route he takes during his high school career.
“One of the things that interested me (with Junior ROTC) was rocketry,” he said. “I’ve always been good with science, so it might be a good opportunity for me to learn a lot more about the science behind rockets and stuff.”
Although this year’s registration closed on Jan. 20 with in-person attendance is limited to 100 people per session on Wednesday, a virtual format was made available on Temple High’s website.
“Like all school districts, we’re just making sure we don’t discontinue things in light of COVID-19,” Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said Wednesday. “We’re just trying to be as creative as possible to continue those experiences. The Temple High School showcase has really been successful since its inception, so we wanted to make sure that it continued.”
On Tuesday, Jason Mayo, Temple High’s principal, said his educators wanted to ensure that students and parents have sufficient information when making course selections.
“These last four years go by so fast so it’s important to have a plan in place,” Mayo said. “Although the primary purpose of this event is to inform, we take a lot of pride in the diverse options we have to offer our students so an opportunity to show off our programs is always welcome.”
Ott echoed that thought, adding how Temple High’s offerings have become more comprehensive over the last “five or six years.”
“Whether it’s advanced academics, career and technical education, or fine arts programs … this is an opportunity to have eighth graders line up their interests with their program selection,” Ott said.
Ott noted that there was an edge to the students able to attend the in-person element of the showcase, as participants can hear from program members themselves.
“It’s an opportunity for them to walk around the school if they haven’t been there already, but the most important thing is that it’s a showcase by our students,” he said. “Adults a lot of times are used to selling and talking about programs, but eighth-graders really want to hear from high school students.”
Jacoah Gray, a senior construction trades student at Temple High, agreed.
“My favorite part of the showcase is being able to interact with people outside of a typical classroom setting,” Gray said. “It shows them firsthand what kind of opportunities the school has and what kind of careers that we offer in high school alone … plus we’re able to reach out to them more easily.”
The 18-year-old said the eighth-graders he interacted with seemed most interested in the construction projects students are capable of completing.
“I noticed a lot of the students seemed interested in the fact that a school offers an opportunity for you to build anything you can think of,” he said. “It really gets them thinking about what they can be capable of besides just sitting at a desk.”