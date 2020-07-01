After the Bell County Commissioners Court killed a mask mandate this week hours after it went into effect, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra announced Wednesday the county’s largest city will require businesses to enforce facial coverings for all patrons.
“Some of those others that are getting sick are some of those seniors and some of our veteran citizens in our city who have sacrificed so much for our country,” Segarra said during an online news conference. “I think the smallest thing I can do to show my appreciation is to wear a mask to protect ... our elderly here and most vulnerable who wore a uniform to protect us.”
Killeen’s ordinance mirrors Bell County Judge David Blackburn’s now-defunct order issued last week based on the recommendation of Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth and Seton as well as the Bell County Public Health District and municipal leaders.
Killeen’s mask mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and ends at 11:59 p.m. July 31. Breaking it could result in a fine of up to $1,000 per violation.
On Monday, the Commissioners Court unanimously changed Blackburn’s order to only strongly encourage businesses to require masks.
“When we got the news, my first question was why,” Segarra said. “It was just that the court decided they didn’t want to do it.”
Commissioners defending vote
Commissioners Bobby Whitson and John Driver — who, together, represent Killeen — have been defending their decision to walk back the order on social media.
“We are in a much better position than counties requiring masks. Our cases are already stabilizing over the past few days and many in our community are wearing face coverings now that they know they can help,” Whitson, who represents Precinct 2, said on Facebook Tuesday afternoon as health officials confirmed a record-breaking 128 cases.
Since Monday, Bell County has added 252 cases. At least 1,288 cases have been reported — with 935 new infections since June 1.
Driver said there is an inadequate system to enforce the measure. Blackburn said last week local law enforcement agencies would be used to ensure businesses were following the order, and Segarra said Wednesday police and code enforcement in Killeen will enforce the mask ordinance.
“Take a moment to think of a simple situation. You enter an establishment to purchase food, clothing, etc. You notice another customer without a mask and you confront the store owner as to why this other person is not wearing a mask! Can you expect that the owner will know the medical condition of each customer entering their business?” Driver said on Facebook.
The Precinct 4 commissioner pointed out that Blackburn’s order had an exception for those with a medical condition that prevented them from wearing a mask.
“This directive could have easily led to authority being called and maybe some customer being shot and killed over not wearing a mask,” Driver said. “No, I do not wholeheartedly agree with the decision today; but, working together as citizens of the county we can find a resolve for ensuring all residents are safe and free of COVID-19.”
Some Bell County residents have described the commissioners’ decision as purely political.
“This had nothing to do with politics. The Court’s decision was made across party lines,” Whitson said, referring to the four Republicans and one Democrat on the Commissioners Court. “This was done because the mandate was unenforceable, so the penalty was removed. The directive still stands and everyone is still encouraged to wear masks when they cannot social distance.”
‘Very, very, very disappointed’
Other Bell County cities can also impose their own mask mandate. Either mayors or city councils can implement their own version of a facial covering requirement.
Temple Councilwoman Susan Long was supportive of Blackburn’s initial order.
When she learned about the Commissioners Court’s reversal of the countywide mask requirement, Long said she was, “Very, very, very disappointed — very disappointed, bordering on outrage.”
Decisions, Long said, have to be based on science and medicine.
“The original decision was a very obvious decision from my point of view. The change order is not obvious,” she said. “My cynical side says it’s based on politics, and by politics I don’t mean by party. I mean politics that says it’s an infringement on a person’s rights, which is just illogical, in my opinion.”
Long is supportive of a mask mandate being implemented in Temple.
Mayor Tim Davis — who can call for a facial covering requirement — said Monday the city of Temple would fall in line with Bell County’s order and strongly encourage businesses to have customers and staff wear masks.
Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales has been the lone Council member to regularly wear a mask during public meetings. Morales said the Council has to be a good example for residents.
“We’ve got to take this seriously,” Morales said. “I just think we are getting too lax as a community and as neighbors. We are thinking that it is going to go away — and it is not.”
Morales acknowledged that she does not like wearing a mask. However, she does not want to get sick or unknowingly spread the virus to someone else who might be susceptible.
“We just got to do the best that we can and follow some solid directions — wear our masks and wipe things down,” Morales said. “It is not that hard to do if you think about it.”
‘Much better chance at success’
Over in Belton, Mayor Marion Grayson, who agreed that people should wear masks for their and others’ safety, was hesitant about an order for businesses to require masks.
“I think our businesses have suffered enough. But on the same token, if they feel it’s necessary for people who are going into their business should wear a mask, I think that’s their decision to make,” she said last week. “If they’re not going to make people wear a mask, those who are worried about that probably won’t go into there, right?”
Grayson, though, noted that she is just one voice on the seven-member Belton City Council.
“I was personally disappointed that the commissioners did not follow Judge Blackburn’s recommendation because I think we, as a county, are all in this together, and that was the recommendation of the Bell County (Public) Health District and obviously our cases have spiked dramatically in this area,” said Belton Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter, who will succeed Grayson as the city’s top elected official in November.
Carpenter, a Bell County Board of Health member, said the mask requirement needs to be implemented on a countywide basis to be successful.
“We all work in different places. We work and travel throughout the county,” Carpenter said. “If we do it as a county, we have a much better chance at success.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.