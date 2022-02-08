The Temple Police Department is investigating two Tuesday night shootings, including an incident that injured one person.
The first shooting occurred at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of South First Street. One person was shot multiple times in that incident and taken to a local hospital, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release.
The second shooting occurred eight minutes later more than a mile away — in the area of North Fourth Street and East Young Avenue, about a four-minute drive by vehicle.
Nowlin said a potential suspect has been identified in the North Temple shooting while none is yet identified for the First Street incident.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.