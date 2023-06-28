The Texas Department of Public Safety dedicated a Tactical Marine Unit boat in honor of Senior Trooper Tom Nipper — a law enforcement officer who died during a 2017 traffic stop when his patrol car was struck from behind by another vehicle on Interstate 35.
He spent 43 of his 63 years serving Central Texas communities.
“Trooper Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January of 1983, and was stationed in Temple,” Sgt. Bryan Washko said in a news release. “He is survived by his wife and three children.”
Although he was the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823, his positive impact is still felt to this day.
“We thank Senior Trooper Nipper for his valiant service and dedication to the Texas Highway Patrol,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Wednesday.
During a ceremony at Temple Lake Park, Temple Fire & Rescue hoisted a large American flag with an extended ladder on one of its trucks. Other agencies in attendance included the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire & Rescue, and the Belton Police Department.
“I was just delighted to see DPS continue to honor a man like Trooper Nipper for his service, even in a post-death situation,” State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, told the Telegram. “That just shows you what kind of camaraderie there is with our law enforcement officers, and my heart just goes out to the family as they continue to move forward in their lives without their dad, their husband and friend.”
Nipper — a graduate of Copperas Cove High School and Central Texas College — was a Morgan’s Point Resort resident.
“We gathered to pay tribute to the life and service of fallen Trooper Thomas P. Nipper and show our unwavering support for our own Officer Michael Nipper and his family,” the city of Morgan’s Point Resort said in a statement. “Together, we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve their communities.”
Morgan’s Point Resort Mayor Dennis Green told the Telegram that the ceremony on Wednesday morning was beautiful.
“It was a great turnout,” he said. “We have close ties to the Nipper family and they have been very supportive of our police department. I didn’t know him personally but from what I’ve heard from his fellow law enforcement officers, Thomas Nipper was just a great person. You can’t replace him.”
The 31-foot-long craft, built by Annapolis-based Ocean Craft Marine, will soon be cruising along the Rio Grande to protect the border from illicit drugs and human trafficking organizations. It is powered by two Mercury Marine Verado 350 outboard engines, can reach a top speed of 53 knots, and is mounted with machine guns at the bow and stern.
“That boat is going to be used all over the state,” Green said. “So there’s no telling where you might see it. It’s really quick and will be able to handle just about anything.”
Shine agreed.
“I’ve thought about this a lot. This is going to be used by DPS in a lot of places and people will always see that name and hopefully people will ask, ‘Well, tell me something about Trooper Nipper,’” he said. “What that’ll do is continue his legacy as a law enforcement officer and I think that’s admirable.”
Prior dedication
Nipper was previously honored in 2021 when DPS dedicated a three-mile section of I-35, between mile markers 297 and 294, as the Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Highway.
“With this dedication, we are ensuring that nobody drives this portion of Interstate 35 without learning his name and being made aware of his sacrifice,” Freeman Martin, deputy director of DPS, said at the time. “This is a small tribute to Trooper Nipper and his family and his legacy. He embodied our motto, courtesy, service and protection and we can honor him by living to those standards each and every day.”
The Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Highway was in the works for more than a year, as $25,000 was needed to create the two signs — funding that Nipper’s daughter began seeking in 2019.
“We learned shortly in our office that Lori was working very hard to generate the funds so we would have the money to put those signs up,” Shine said in 2021. “When we learned of what she was doing, we said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to take us a long time to get it done.’ So I started getting on the phone and making to local business leaders pleading the need of the cause.”
Deadly incident
Marble Falls resident Scott Douglas Taylor of Marble Falls struck the rear of Nipper’s patrol car while it was parked on the southbound shoulder of I-35 — a wreck that set the vehicle ablaze before Temple Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the site.
An estimated 4,000 people attended Nipper’s funeral in 2017.
Taylor pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in March 2020 before Bell County 264th District Court Judge Paul LePak sentenced him to 14 months in a state prison in October 2020.