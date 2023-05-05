The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a property with damage, a news release said.
breaking
Temple Police investigate shooting
- Jerry Prickett
-
- Updated
Jerry Prickett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- Enhanced videos shown at Marks capital murder trial
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- Belton officer to be honored with emergency responder award
- Robbery reported in Temple
- Extraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotel