If your garden bears more than you and your neighbors can consume, it might be time to consider a practice more common in previous American generations — food preservation and storage.
In that event, a good person to know would be Jackie McLaughlin, Bell County AgriLife extension agent, who teaches family and community health, including food preservation. Upon request, she does programs for 4-H clubs, FFA chapters, schools, Lions clubs and other community organizations.
“Make sure when you’re doing food preservation that you use the certified safe methods, because it’s important that after you’ve done all the work to preserve food, it’s safe to eat,” she said. “All of our AgriLife programs are researched, education-based programs.”
There are various methods of food preservation, the most common being ordinary refrigeration, she said. Freezing is one of the easiest and safest methods. Dehydration is another.
“Everyone has to see what fits their lifestyle,” she said.
And don’t forget about storage, she said. In the case of dehydrated food, for example, it needs to be stored where there is no moisture.
Two popular ways to preserve food are canning and water bath canning, she said. Canning, which employs a pressure canner, is for the lower acidic foods, such as green beans and other vegetables. Water bath canning, which employs a special water bath pot, is for foods with higher acidity and sugar levels, she said. This includes pickles, jellies and jams.
One person familiar with water bath canning is Sylvia Maedgen of Troy.
A home canner for 30 years, she taught a food preservation seminar for the Bell County Master Gardeners last year, and plans to do another this June. She edited the Blooming Bell, the Master Gardeners newsletter, for two years.
Her two canning specialties are picante sauce and preserves.
“I mix the fruit,” she said. “Fig-apricot is fantastic. And I grow my own figs now.”
Water bath canning of preserves requires a big pot, she said, maybe a 20-quart. A basket holds the jars up from the bottom. Boil the water first, then put the already-hot jars into the basket, so they are covered by the water, she said. Then bring the water to a slow boil, and put the lid on the pot for the time the recipe calls for, she said.
The best book is “Ball the Blue Book — the Guide to Home Canning and Freezing,” she said. A beginner doesn’t need many supplies, she said — a dozen Mason jars and a pot lifter to lift the hot jars out of the pot.
“I love it,” she said of canning. “It’s a lot of work, like when you make your own picante sauce. I grow all my ingredients. I pick them, wash them, chop them up. Some people peel their tomatoes. I don’t unless I’m doing my marinara sauce.
“I don’t freeze much of anything, other than my okra,” she said. That’s for soups and gumbo, she said, because home-frozen okra loses its texture. Frozen okra and other vegetables in the store are quick-frozen, she said, and retain their texture.
“The other thing I like to do is bread and butter pickles,” she said. “Those are wonderful.”
Last year several friends gave her peaches and she canned several quarts in halves, for making peach cobbler.
“I also can beets,” she said. “I pick those out of my garden and put those up, too. And sweet pickle relish is awfully good.”
Canning help
Home canning methods or those found on the Internet can be risky, Jackie McLaughlin, Bell County AgriLife extension agent said. She welcomes calls about canning to the AgriLife office at 254-933-5305 or online messages to jackie.mclaughlin@ag.tamu.edu.