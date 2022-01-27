For Tanya Roper, knowledge is power when it comes to ending homelessness.
Roper, who works with Hilltop Recovery Ministries, was one of the organizers by this year’s annual Point In Time homeless count Thursday. She and other volunteers helped scour the city, making note of the number of homeless residents living here.
The annual statewide count, organized by the Texas Homeless Network, helps local organizations know how big the needs in their community are and allows them to get more funding for their efforts.
A multi-year veteran of the county, Roper said her relationship with the homeless does make the survey easier despite recent challenges.
“It is hard, especially since the laws have changed in Texas recently making it a crime to sleep outside,” Roper said. “It has really pushed those experiencing homelessness into more hiding. So it is not always easy to find everyone.”
Volunteers, based out of Feed My Sheep office in Temple this year, asked homeless residents a series of questions that will aid in homeless services.
Survey questions included finding out how long some people had been homeless and what were the causes behind their homelessness. Volunteers also asked homeless people about their medical history and veteran status.
Roper said the Point In Time count enabled volunteers to distribute bags of needed supplies, such as blankets and toiletries.
Volunteer Dee Brown said this was her first year helping with the Point In Time count.
Brown, who usually helps make food at Feed My Sheep, said she was surprised at how many homeless people were willing to help out with the count. She said most of those she talked to who were homeless participated in the count.
“I do work mostly with Feed My Sheep, with the cooking and the serving, so I do know I am doing good there,” Brown said. “With the count, I am hoping if they get resources they know where people are and this will be helpful.”
Charles Griffin, one of the homeless who were surveyed, said he hoped his participation helped organizations like Feed My Sheep get more funds to provide social services.
Griffin said he became homeless a year ago after his car was stolen. Since then, local organizations have helped him survive.
“They help a lot, and they are dedicated, too, by being here rain, sleet or snow,” Griffin said. “I am proud to say that I come here and they help me. They have resources and they will help you find your way (and) they will help you find your birth certificate, your driver’s license and all kinds of things.”