It’s a well-established fact that Temple High students are quite adept at playing football, basketball, soccer and many other sports, and they also are skilled in music and on the stage.
Now it’s time to add a fresh new accolade to the school’s list of successes. It turns out, Wildcats can also barbecue.
In their first year of existence, the Temple High BBQ Pitmasters Club advanced to state in May and will compete on the national level June 18-20 in Hutto.
In their very first cookoff, the Wildcats smoked the competition en route to reserve champion honors in San Antonio, a qualifying event for the state championship.
At the state cookoff, held last month in Burnet, the team finished 16th overall and took ninth place in the pork chop division to qualify for nationals.
“The team is very excited to make it this far in their first year,” said Joe Medrano, who advises the group along with his wife, Allison. “We will check in and get set up on Sunday, then the cooking begins the next day. The awards ceremony will be Monday at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock.”
At the national cookoff, teams will be judged in six categories, and each of the five members of the THS team will have a specific role during the competition.
Reece Medrano is in charge of the ribs; Anthony Rangel is responsible for the chicken; William Hardin handles pork chops; Jordan Magana is in charge of the skirt-steak street tacos; and Erandy Perez takes the lead on the Dutch oven dessert. The entire team will have a hand in preparing and presenting a pulled-pork shoulder entry.
“The kids caught on very quickly, and I could tell I had some cookers because of how attentive they are and how much it means to them,” Joe Medrano said.
“I can’t say enough about them because they are such a great group of kids,” Medrano said. “I expect great things from them because they’ve picked it up so quickly when I have introduced them to so much. They just kind of took that and ran with it. Now they are hooked.”
The idea for starting a barbecue team at Temple High School originated in the Career and Technical Education Center with culinary arts teacher Margaret Fyffe taking the lead as staff sponsor. Fyffe approached Medrano, who has competed in barbecue cookoffs across the state with his son, Reece, about coaching the team.
The Temple team competes as part of the National High School BBQ Association.
Joe and Reece Medrano have competed in two world championships.
Joe Medrano accepted Fyffe’s offer and initially met with a group of 25 prospective team members. Once he explained the time commitment and what the expectations would be, the group dwindled to seven, and eventually ended with the current five-person team.
The team has practiced on Sundays and typically follows the same schedule used in competition. That means practices can last as long as eight hours, and with team members also involved in athletics, orchestra and jobs, it does take a major commitment. But the team members say they wouldn’t have it any other way, especially since they get to eat their homework after every practice.
“They have become like another family for me, because we have all gotten to know each other and really enjoy practicing together and being around each other,” said team member Jordan Magana, a junior at THS.
Rangel said it was a little intimidating at the first meet when they were going against teams that had been cooking together for a couple years.
“But then we settled in and the competition was really fun because we all had our roles and had to be really attentive to those,” he said.
Some students like Reece Medrano who has won awards at cookoffs as early as age 8, came in with some cooking and barbecuing skills, but they all credit their coaches for helping them improve. And with the work ethic the students have, staff sponsor Fyffe is not surprised how quickly the ingredients came together.
“They gave up all of their Sundays and some of these kids work, or play sports, or are in the orchestra,” she said. “They would practice from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then go to work, or some might have to leave early for work, so I am really proud of their effort. But these kids all are really hard workers in the classroom, so I’m not surprised by their success.”
Nationals will end the competition season for the team, at least for this year, but there is hope that the skills these students are learning will stick with them long after the season ends.
“This is something I can keep doing,” Hardin said. “It may not lead into a career, but it is certainly something that I want to keep doing and can do for the rest of my life.”
Joe Medrano said he is proud to be working with his Temple High team.
“I want to leave a footprint and make an impact on the lives of these students,” Joe Medrano said. “I was born and raised in Temple, graduated from Temple High School and I bleed blue.”
“This is something that they can take with them, and it is going to benefit them for the rest of their lives. I am so glad to be a part of that because I am all about the youth and all about Temple.”