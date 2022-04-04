A jury trial for Cedric Marks — charged in the slayings of two Temple residents — was supposed to begin Monday, but was rescheduled to a new summer date of June 13.
Marks, 47, of Killeen, faces capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza is seeking the death penalty for Marks for allegedly killing Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, on Jan. 3, 2019.
Marks, who was arrested on Feb. 3, 2019, has remained at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million. He escaped from custody for several hours while being transported from Michigan to Bell County,
Maya Maxwell, Marks’s alleged accomplice, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2019 and charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She remains at the Bell County jail on bonds totaling $750,000. Maxwell is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 22 at the 426th Judicial District Court to be presided by Steven Duskie, the same judge overseeing Marks’ trial.
Marks has maintained his innocence while Maxwell told investigators with the Temple Police Department that she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin to distract authorities.
Arrest affidavits filed in the case said the victims were taken to a residence in Killeen and allegedly killed by Marks.
Maxwell also said she and Marks took the bodies to Clearview, Okla., to bury the bodies in a shallow grave, where police found the bodies with the help of Maxwell, the affidavit said.
Autopsy reports listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries while Swearingin was strangled. He had contusions, cuts, and abrasions on his body.