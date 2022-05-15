Local lake levels continue to drop as drought conditions linger across Texas and temperatures rise.
Lake Belton — which was 100% full in May 2021 — steadily has declined more than 4 feet from its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level over the past year, according to state water data.
Six months ago, the lake was 95% full.
Last month, the lake was 90.2%, leading authorities to issue advisories about emerging water hazards.
Now, as the water keeps dropping, the lake is 89.1% full.
The situation is similar at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which also was 100% full last May. From November 2021 to February this year, the Belton area reservoir lost 5% of its water.
Stillhouse, which was 90% full last month, is now at 89% full.
Extreme drought conditions currently affect western Bell County while severe to moderate conditions are recorded in the central part of the county, according to the Texas Water Development Board. East Bell County is least affected, with abnormally dry conditions seen, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
Exceptional drought conditions — the harshest — are seen in a large area west of Bell, the water development board said.
Lake Belton was at 589.97 feet above sea level Sunday while Stillhouse Hollow was at 617.92 feet above sea level, also more than 4 feet below its normal elevation, data showed.
Only about an inch and a half of rain was recorded in Temple during recent storms.
The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said unseen and below-the-lake-surface hazards are apparent in at least 30 reservoirs across the state.
“Due to drought conditions local lake levels are declining,” Corps spokesman Clay Church said in a news release last month. “As the water level draws down, new hazards emerge. Boating and other recreation activities on or near the shoreline should include a renewed sense of awareness to emerging danger.”
Belton, Stillhouse, Lake Georgetown and Lake Waco are among the Central Texas reservoirs most affected by drought conditions, Corps data showed. Georgetown, a Williamson County reservoir that receives pumped-in water from Stillhouse, was down more than 8 feet as of Sunday.
Lake Granger, also in Williamson County, is 100% full with a half-foot increase over its normal elevation 504 feet above sea level, Corps data showed. Granger and Lake Somerville near Brenham are the only two reservoirs unaffected of the 12 bodies of water in the Brazos River Basin.
At Lake Belton, manmade and natural hazards that were far below the surface of the water are now out of or near the surface.
“A good example of a natural hazard is a sandbar near what is known as Lawson’s Point on Belton Lake,” Church said. “The sandbar that was 5 feet below the surface, and easily passable, is now 1 foot below the surface, creating an obstacle for most vessels.”
On Sunday, the McGregor Park boat ramp remained closed to low water levels at Lake Belton.
All park facilities remained open at Stillhouse Hollow.
Stage 1 restrictions
Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes recently were placed under Stage 1 drought watch by the Brazos River Authority and some customers are asked to reduce usage slightly.
The declaration affects reservoirs and related systems within the river authority’s water supply system, according to the agency. “The declaration results from the areas near these reservoirs meeting triggers set in the Brazos River Authority Drought Contingency Plan associated with the Palmer Hydrological Drought Index,” the agency said.
Forecast
Rain chances appear minimal this week as the Temple area will see temperatures in the mid- to high 90s with mostly sunny skies expected. Rain chances could increase up to 30% by next weekend as temperatures will drop in the mid- to high 80s.
Mid-May temperatures in Central Texas have been a bit warmer than normal, National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday. Usually at this time of the year, high temperatures are in the mid-80s, she said.
A slight cold front was expected to move into Central Texas on Sunday night, lessening the chances of temperatures above 100 degrees, she said.
Sunny skies are expected today with a high of about 98 degrees. The low will be about 70.
The seasonal heat, hampered by six power plants tripped offline Friday, prompted the Electric Reliability of Council of Texas, or ERCOT, to urge Texans to conserve electricity by setting thermostats at 78 degrees over the weekend.
Temple could reach a high of 99 on Friday before temperatures drop into the 80s next weekend, Prater said.