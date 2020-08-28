BELTON - An 82-year-old man was in critical condition Friday after he was struck by a black 2016 Dodge pickup, Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said Friday.
The man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Destiny Rebecca Wolbrueck, 26, of Belton and 18-year-old Alexis Ortiz of Granbury were arrested at the scene.
The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Loop 121, Griffin said.
Wolbrueck was charged by police with failure to stop and render aid for a serious injury or death, and Ortiz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were in the Bell County Jail Friday, but no bond was set and the case was under review by the Bell County District Attorney's office.