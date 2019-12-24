The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the city’s new parks and trails master plan that recently had been completed.
The plan lays out where new parks and trails will be needed in the coming years to cope with the amount of expected growth coming into the area.
While the master plan does show areas in need of parks or trails, specifics of where exactly these projects would go or the details of these projects will be finalized later.
“I have always stated that my goal as the director of the parks department is to always have the latest plan out there with the latest information,” Kevin Beavers, parks and recreation director, said. “So that way we might get a donor, we may be ready for another bond election or we might go to Texas Parks and Wildlife for a grant, we will have the latest information and can act on it.”
To help create the plan, the city hired the services of Austin-based Halff Associates to put the plan together and gather the data needed. For this purpose, Halff held a series of open houses for the public and meetings with private groups and other interested parties.
With the data gathered by Halff, the plan indentified two areas in need of new parks and 13 possible places where the city could add or extend trails. One proposal, for example, would extend the West Adams Avenue trail from Morgan’s Point Road to Temple Lake Park.
Temple currently has about 1,461 acres of parks and 29.46 miles of trails.
Despite there being no set projects that were a part of this plan, city officials estimate the improvements called for in the plan will cost the city between $70 million and $74 million.
While the cost of these improvements is large, city officials cautioned that all of these proposed projects will not necessarily be what the city finally funds.
“I remember the 2014 plan, and that was a lot back then, too,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “But here we are, five years later, looking at (doing) this again after a successful project.”